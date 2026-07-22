Interesting and Humour - page 2262

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Mischek:

Fuck them with that identification.

let them stick it in and stick it wherever they want... wherever they want...

Who doesn't stick it in, retrograde.
 
barabashkakvn:
Nope. Smartphone's in my pocket.

With an ear?

That's fucked up.

 

Top 5 male fears (not mine)

  • Erectile dysfunction
  • Parental disapproval
  • Loss of job
  • Lack of money
  • Rivalries

In the light of this (female) concept, only an unemployed, moneyless impotent orphan living on a desert island is happy.

 
 
newdigital:

Top 5 male fears (not mine)

  • Erectile dysfunction
  • Parental disapproval
  • Loss of job
  • Lack of money
  • Rivals

In the light of this (female) concept, only an unemployed, moneyless impotent orphan living on a desert island is happy.

1 . Do you think that the embodiment of fear in life makes a person happy ?!

And the more horrors he feared would happen to him, the happier he would become ?

2. If the fears are male, why is the concept female?

3 . What do you think the word logic means?

4. Why aren't you afraid of erectile dysfunction ? Everyone is. But you're not. Why not?

 

This is a quote from a woman on Facebook about men's main fears. I only added this one for myself :

В свете данной (женской) концепции счастлив только безработный безденежный импотент-сирота, живущий на необитаемом острове.

So the logic question here is a woman's one. I'm not afraid of dysfunction, as everything is still functioning.

 

Mischek:


 
newdigital:

This is a quote from a woman on Facebook about men's main fears. I only added this one for myself :

So the logic question here is a woman's one. I'm not afraid of dysfunction, as everything is still functioning.

I take it logic is not a word you're familiar with.
 
Contender:

I'm better )
 
Mischek:
I take it logic is an unfamiliar word to you.

He doesn't need logic, he's got "everything's functioning for now."

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