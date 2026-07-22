Interesting and Humour - page 2262
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Fuck them with that identification.
let them stick it in and stick it wherever they want... wherever they want...
Nope. Smartphone's in my pocket.
With an ear?
That's fucked up.
Top 5 male fears (not mine)
In the light of this (female) concept, only an unemployed, moneyless impotent orphan living on a desert island is happy.
Top 5 male fears (not mine)
In the light of this (female) concept, only an unemployed, moneyless impotent orphan living on a desert island is happy.
1 . Do you think that the embodiment of fear in life makes a person happy ?!
And the more horrors he feared would happen to him, the happier he would become ?
2. If the fears are male, why is the concept female?
3 . What do you think the word logic means?
4. Why aren't you afraid of erectile dysfunction ? Everyone is. But you're not. Why not?
This is a quote from a woman on Facebook about men's main fears. I only added this one for myself :
В свете данной (женской) концепции счастлив только безработный безденежный импотент-сирота, живущий на необитаемом острове.
So the logic question here is a woman's one. I'm not afraid of dysfunction, as everything is still functioning.
Mischek:
This is a quote from a woman on Facebook about men's main fears. I only added this one for myself :
So the logic question here is a woman's one. I'm not afraid of dysfunction, as everything is still functioning.
I take it logic is an unfamiliar word to you.
He doesn't need logic, he's got "everything's functioning for now."