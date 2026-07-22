Interesting and Humour - page 498

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[Deleted]  
 

Only the title of the video, something doesn't come from there. ))


 

A difficult childhood. Wooden toys.

 
Mischek:

here we go

 

Glaszlomajka.


 
TheXpert:

Glaszlomajka.


What the Olympics are driving people to
 
moskitman:

 
 
 
Mischek:

hee

Only the bottom punched card is held backwards and also upside down.

"glue and cut holes" - there was such a thing.

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