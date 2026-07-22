Interesting and Humour - page 498
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Only the title of the video, something doesn't come from there. ))
A difficult childhood. Wooden toys.
here we go
Glaszlomajka.
Glaszlomajka.
hee
Only the bottom punched card is held backwards and also upside down.
"glue and cut holes" - there was such a thing.