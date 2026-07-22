Interesting and Humour - page 3611
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I can't understand how 4 completely different systems can line up such a parade of orders, you'd have to believe the machinations of a puppet)
i wouldn't be surprised if they all closed on a loser)
Wall Street has erected a monument to a strong girl in honour of 8 March
Weakness and courage
P.S. there should be a bear standing there
I can't understand how 4 completely different systems can line up such a parade of orders, you'd have to believe the machinations of a puppet)
i wouldn't be surprised if they all closed on a loser)
Gaining passengers, will fly away to 1.065
Japanese artist Tadasuke Kuwayama, better known as Tadaski, works in the style of Op Art, that is, Optical Art (from Wikipedia about Op Art - here).
He has devoted his artistic career to geometric shapes and the circle in particular. He created a rotating circle, which could be used to draw perfect circles. Tadaski's work became prominent after six of his paintings were included in the original Op Art exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1965 - the same year that this work was made. Below is one of those paintings, called C-154, and worth £65k.
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Good morning.
Failed in a clear field! You shouldn't have slammed the door!