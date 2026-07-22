Interesting and Humour - page 3611

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I can't understand how 4 completely different systems can line up such a parade of orders, you'd have to believe the machinations of a puppet)

i wouldn't be surprised if they all closed on a loser)

 
CIA
WikiLeaks: ЦРУ могло стать организатором атак "русских хакеров"
WikiLeaks: ЦРУ могло стать организатором атак "русских хакеров"
  • nr.news-republic.com
Сайт WikiLeaks опубликовал первую партию файлов из пакета документов ЦРУ. Новая утечка информации уже получила статус самой крупной в истории. По версии ресурса, ЦРУ занимается кражей вирусов, что дает американским спецслужбам возможность проводить хакерские атаки под «чужим флагом». WikiLeaks на своей странице в Twitter сообщил о взломе сайта...
 
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На Уолл-стрит установили памятник сильной девочке в честь 8 Марта
На Уолл-стрит установили памятник сильной девочке в честь 8 Марта
  • 2017.03.08
  • Елизавета Храмцова
  • life.ru
В Нью-Йорке в честь 8 Марта установили памятник сильной девочке. Примечательно, что статуя появилась напротив знаменитого быка с Уолл-стрит. Бесстрашный ребёнок смотрит прямо в глаза разъярённому животному. Под ногами у статуи — надпись "Знай силу женского лидерства!". Как сообщает Reuters, установить бронзовую девочку предложили американки...
 
Alexander Laur:
+++
 
Server Muradasilov:
Wall Street has erected a monument to a strong girl in honour of 8 March


Weakness and courage

P.S. there should be a bear standing there

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I can't understand how 4 completely different systems can line up such a parade of orders, you'd have to believe the machinations of a puppet)

i wouldn't be surprised if they all closed on a loser)


Gaining passengers, will fly away to 1.065
 

Japanese artist Tadasuke Kuwayama, better known as Tadaski, works in the style of Op Art, that is, Optical Art (from Wikipedia about Op Art - here).

He has devoted his artistic career to geometric shapes and the circle in particular. He created a rotating circle, which could be used to draw perfect circles. Tadaski's work became prominent after six of his paintings were included in the original Op Art exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1965 - the same year that this work was made. Below is one of those paintings, called C-154, and worth £65k.



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Good morning.

Оптическое искусство — Википедия
Оптическое искусство — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Опти́ческое иску́сство (оп-арт — сокращённый вариант от англ.   — оптическое искусство) — художественное течение второй половины XX века, использующее различные оптические иллюзии, основанные на особенностях восприятия плоских и пространственных фигур. Направление оп-арта (оптического искусства) зародилось в 50-е годы внутри абстракционизма...
 

Failed in a clear field! You shouldn't have slammed the door!

 
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Стивен Хокинг выступил за создание мирового правительства
Стивен Хокинг выступил за создание мирового правительства
  • 2017.03.09
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
Известный британский астрофизик в интервью The Times заявил, что для выживания человечеству нужно единое правительство в мировом масштабе, иначе ему угрожает вымирание от оружия массового поражения или экологических проблем. Как полагает Хокинг, с момента возникновения цивилизации агрессия была полезна, так как давала нам определённые...
 
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Учёные нашли метод улучшить память вдвое
Учёные нашли метод улучшить память вдвое
  • 2017.03.09
  • Ярослав Рыбаков
  • life.ru
Чуть более месяца ежедневных занятий достаточно, чтобы мозг научился запоминать вдвое более длинные последовательности слов. При этом связи между его отделами усиливаются, делая его более похожим на мозг обладателей "суперпамяти". Такие результаты учёные представили в статье, опубликованной журналом Neuron. Люди, способные с ходу запомнить...
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