Interesting and Humour - page 2072
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Misha, I took my wife to the theatre yesterday.
They're looking for a stage setter now, they've got a stage setter on their website.
Everything's rotten to the core, soon they'll have posters with typos.
There's also a costume designer.
I guess the dressmaker's vacancy is already taken.
Man, it's complicated out there.
I take it the changing room vacancy has already been filled.
Yeah. I've secured...
... And ripped out the bear's heart
Good night