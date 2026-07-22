Interesting and Humour - page 2072

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artmedia70:

Misha, I took my wife to the theatre yesterday.

They're looking for a stage setter now, they've got a stage setter on their website.

Everything's rotten to the core, soon they'll have posters with typos.

There's also a costume designer.

I guess the dressmaker's vacancy is already taken.

 
 
Mischek:
Man, it's complicated out there.
Yeah... We'll get it right with any intonation.
 
Mischek:

I take it the changing room vacancy has already been filled.

Yep. I got it...
 
artmedia70:
Yeah. I've secured...
 
Mischek:
 
 

... And ripped out the bear's heart


 

Good night



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