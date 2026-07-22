Interesting and Humour - page 340

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You're two bloody beauties :)))
 
A book about Greek food. The recipe begins with the phrase:

Borrow 20 euros somewhere.
 
Mischek:
A book about Greek food. The recipe begins with the phrase:

Borrow 20 euros somewhere.
The Greeks these days are crafty. I saw on TV that in villages and small towns they give up the eur in droves and switch to natural exchange and notes :))
 

Don't forget to include subtitles, CC button

 
Mischek:
Hooray, the teddy bear is back. The wave of change of avocats is over faster than the earthquakes in europe.
 
Man, someone thought of putting subtitles like that on this video.)
 

What's up...

Texas schoolgirl jailed for truancy

 

Soon it will be possible to grow poppies again.

Israeli scientists have developed a marijuana strain that doesn't get you high

 
 
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