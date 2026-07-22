Interesting and Humour - page 340
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Borrow 20 euros somewhere.
A book about Greek food. The recipe begins with the phrase:
Borrow 20 euros somewhere.
Don't forget to include subtitles, CC button
What's up...
Texas schoolgirl jailed for truancy
Soon it will be possible to grow poppies again.
Israeli scientists have developed a marijuana strain that doesn't get you high