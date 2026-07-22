Interesting and Humour - page 1109
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Why are you so interested in my sprouts? :)
check out the biddinghere.
You should check out the biddinghere.
Go away, 67 already. I told you, Andrew, and you said, "It'll grow back in a couple of hours."
It must have grown back inside. Anyway, we won't take as much off as you've had cut off. Go like this.
Mischek:
.....Walk like this .
Yoo-hoo...!
+
Go away, 67 already. I told you, Andrew, and you said, "It'll grow back in a couple of hours."
It must have grown back inside. Anyway, we won't take as much off as you've had cut off. All right.
If you made a mistake, it doesn't matter if you lose, at Eurobucks they've been losing for months.)
I don't know what you're pulling off. ))
If you're wrong, it's all the same if you're wrong, eurobucks has been losing for months)
I don't get it, who are you going to drag off? ))
What you didn't grow
Why me? I'm not selling it) I sold it 3 days ago,
so you're obviously aiming at the wrong person.)