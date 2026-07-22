Interesting and Humour - page 1109

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sanyooooook:

Why are you so interested in my sprouts? :)

Well, if it doesn't grow back, we'll pull it back. All of us. As long as you say, that's how long.
 

check out the biddinghere.

 
sanyooooook:

You should check out the biddinghere.

Go away, 67 already. I told you, Andrew, and you said, "It'll grow back in a couple of hours."

It must have grown back inside. Anyway, we won't take as much off as you've had cut off. Go like this.

 

Mischek:

.....Walk like this .

Yoo-hoo...!

+

 
Mischek:

Go away, 67 already. I told you, Andrew, and you said, "It'll grow back in a couple of hours."

It must have grown back inside. Anyway, we won't take as much off as you've had cut off. All right.

If you made a mistake, it doesn't matter if you lose, at Eurobucks they've been losing for months.)

I don't know what you're pulling off. ))

 
sanyooooook:

If you're wrong, it's all the same if you're wrong, eurobucks has been losing for months)

I don't get it, who are you going to drag off? ))

What you didn't grow
 
Mischek:
What you didn't grow

Why me? I'm not selling it) I sold it 3 days ago,

so you're obviously aiming at the wrong person.)

 
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