Interesting and Humour - page 4671

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Is Space Day being squeezed this time, or what? My tube feed is practically silent. Only about Trump taking over the moon and Mars.
 

...


 

that's fate,

earned it, and told others how - ... then others sing... that song...


[Deleted]  
Alexander Ivanov:

that's fate,

earned it, and told others how - ... then others sing... that song...


Humble yourself, and all your deeds will go. (Reverend Ambrose)

;)

[Deleted]  

The main thing is to have a clear bike!)))


 

Here I am looking at the download statistics and see that Russia is missing something.


 
Vladimir Tkach:

Here I am looking at the download statistics and see that Russia is missing something.


 
onedollarusd:

The main thing is to have a clear liseped!)))


zachott

 
Alexey Viktorov:
I promise. As a last resort, I'll send a text))) from there...
Keeping my promise. I'm not dead, they gave me another 2,000₽ :))))
 
For violating the self-isolation regime, citizens are obliged to be fined themselves. Self-penalisation is done as follows: take money out of one pocket, say loudly "I am self-penalised! " - and put the money in the other pocket.
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