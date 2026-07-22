Interesting and Humour - page 1828

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newdigital:

"Tomorrow our delegation will go to Brussels, and we will continue negotiations that will give us the opportunity to sign an agreement on European integration on terms beneficial to Ukraine... At the same time a delegation will also go to Moscow tomorrow, and we want to strengthen our strategic partnership with the Russian Federation," Azarov said in a video message that was broadcast on the STB TV channel.

... both yours and ours - national peculiarities of Ukrainian politics (this is the opinion of Russian politicians - I'm just quoting my apologies).

Here's no need to confuse the country and the people with the ruling clique of P(artia) R(egions). As for the rhetoric of the current "authorities" - flip the meaning around and get the real picture.
 
alexx_v:
You bet.
 
http://www.apelzin.ru/news/rolling-stone-albums-2013.html
Журнал “Rolling Stone” опубликовал список лучших альбомов 2013 года - Apelzin.ru
  • www.apelzin.ru
Apelzin.ru | Музыка, новинки, рецензии, видео, биографии, новости
 
http://www.kinogallery.com/news/comments.php?id=21881
Премия независимого кино «Gotham Independent Film Awards 2013» назвала победителей
  • www.kinogallery.com
Одна из основных премий независимого кино «Gotham Independent Film Awards» раздала вчера свои награды. Лучшим фильмом стала драма Итана и Джоэла Коэн «Внутри Льюина Дэвиса», которая тем самым подтверд
 
http://www.kinogallery.com/news/comments.php?id=21885
Претенденты на документальный «Оскар 2014»
  • www.kinogallery.com
Сегодня стал известен список претендентов на документальный «Оскар 2014». Он выглядит следующим образом: «Акт убийства» «Ложь Армстронга» «Черный дельфин» «Катастрофическая коллекция» «Милашка и бокс
 
 
http://aleshru.livejournal.com/3471802.html
В Госдуме отказались заниматься дракой депутатов
  • 2013.12.04
  • aleshru
  • aleshru.livejournal.com
Председатель Госдумы Сергей Нарышкин заявил, что комиссия по этике отказалась дать оценку драке депутатов от «Единой России» Алексея Журавлева и Адама Делимханова. ( отстюда ) Это так прекрасно, я считаю. Вообще, комиссия по этике госдумы это, конечно, оксюморон. Это как комиссия по разуму в дурдоме. То есть, когда депутат Журавлев в одной из...
 
http://www.xakep.ru/post/61687/
Двадцать лет пароль на ядерное оружие США был «00000000»
Двадцать лет пароль на ядерное оружие США был «00000000»
  • xakep.ru
Сайт журнала «Хакер» : самый авторитетный ресурс рунета, посвященный вопросам информационной безопасности. Двадцать лет пароль на ядерное оружие США был «00000000»
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