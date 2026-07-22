Interesting and Humour - page 1828
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"Tomorrow our delegation will go to Brussels, and we will continue negotiations that will give us the opportunity to sign an agreement on European integration on terms beneficial to Ukraine... At the same time a delegation will also go to Moscow tomorrow, and we want to strengthen our strategic partnership with the Russian Federation," Azarov said in a video message that was broadcast on the STB TV channel.
... both yours and ours - national peculiarities of Ukrainian politics (this is the opinion of Russian politicians - I'm just quoting my apologies).
Georgians from Kuzbass tried to leave Altai Krai for Kazakhstan, pretending to be citizens of Belarus