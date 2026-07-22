Interesting and Humour - page 2843
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Who can guess from the quotes below whether their author is a conspiracy theorist?
"We are ruled, our minds are programmed, our tastes are predetermined, our ideas are offered to us - all done mostly by people we have never even heard of.
...
Very often our invisible rulers know nothing about other members of their own inner circle.
...
...The fact remains that in virtually every action of daily life, whether in politics or business, social interaction or ethics,we act at the behest of a relatively small group of people who make up a tiny fraction of our hundred and twenty million fellow citizens, yet understand the thought processes and social structure of the masses. They are the ones pulling the strings that go to the social conscience, they are the ones controlling the old social forces and inventing new ways to bind the world together and rule it.
...
We are not usually aware of how important a role thisinvisible government plays in the daily life of our society.
...
And thenan invisible government emerged almost immediately.
...
In theory, everyone buys the best and cheapest public goods the market has to offer. In practice, if we were to choose one out of a hundred varieties of soap, cloth, bread, and ask ourselves about the price and composition of the product, the economy would safely go to bed.
...
We are under constant massive influence, tasked with mastering our minds in the interests of some strategy, product or idea."
Who can guess from the quotes below whether their author is a conspiracy theorist?
"We are ruled, our minds are programmed, our tastes are predetermined, our ideas are offered to us - all done mostly by people we have never even heard of.
...
Very often our invisible rulers know nothing about other members of their own inner circle.
...
...The fact remains that in virtually every action of daily life, whether in politics or business, social interaction or ethics,we act at the behest of a relatively small group of people who make up a tiny fraction of our hundred and twenty million fellow citizens, yet understand the thought processes and social structure of the masses. They are the ones pulling the strings that go to the social conscience, they are the ones controlling the old social forces and inventing new ways to bind the world together and rule it.
...
We are not usually aware of how important a role thisinvisible government plays in the daily life of our society.
...
And thenan invisible government emerged almost immediately, ...
...
In theory, everyone buys the best and cheapest public goods the market has to offer. In practice, if we were to choose one out of a hundred varieties of soap, cloth, bread, and ask ourselves about the price and composition of the product, the economy would safely go to bed.
...
We are under constant massive influence, tasked with mastering our minds in the interests of some strategy, product or idea."
Кто догадается из нижеприведённых цитат, является ли их автор конспирологом?
Areyou referring to the effectiveness of tinfoil caps?
The experimental model )) includes a laptop designed to record data. Anetwork analyser and a directional antenna were used to analyse the signals, and the anti-conspiracy work!
Using aluminium hats like this is a common guerrilla tactic against government encroachment))
is it the question of the effectiveness of tinfoil caps you're tilting at?
The experimental model )) includes a laptop designed to record data. Anetwork analyser and a directional antenna were used to analyse the signals, and the anti-conspiracy work!
Using aluminium hats like this is a common guerrilla tactic against government encroachment))
Detailed instructions on how to make one :)
The Central Bank is introducing a full identification procedure for exchange offices of commercial banks from 28 December 2015, according to regulation number 499-P, published in the Bank of Russia's Bulletin of 16 December 2015.
The point is that it will no longer be sufficient to simply present a passport to exchange currency. The client will have to fill in a form with personal data, similar to that filled in by bank customers. The threshold for full identification of the client is the amount of 15 thousand rubles for both the purchase and sale of foreign currency.
https://rns.online/finance/TSB-vvodit-dopolnitelnii-kontrol-za-obmenom-valyuti-naseleniem--2015-12-24/?
The Central Bank is introducing a full identification procedure for exchange offices of commercial banks from 28 December 2015, according to regulation number 499-P, published in the Bank of Russia's Bulletin of 16 December 2015.
The point is that it will no longer be sufficient to simply present a passport to exchange currency. The client will have to fill in a form with personal data, similar to that filled in by bank customers. The threshold for full identification of the client is the amount of 15 thousand rubles for both the purchase and sale of foreign currency.
https://rns.online/finance/TSB-vvodit-dopolnitelnii-kontrol-za-obmenom-valyuti-naseleniem--2015-12-24/?
In short, we need to close the dollar accounts while the exchange rate is normal ))))
Or convert them at the broker's office at the broker's rate, and withdraw in rubles, although the rates are not always good.
Detailed instructions on how to make it :)
What do you do if there is no foil?
What to do if there is no foil?
Here: