Interesting and Humour - page 3558
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.To start broadcasting, the user just has to swipe to the right and select the "Go Live" option in the camera menu. As noted, the duration of the broadcast is limited to one hour and the clip is deleted as soon as it ends, so it cannot be saved.
Tried it, my smartphone has no 'Go Live'option. Not enabled yet? If you have a smartphone, try it too.
Photographer Quentin Shea
There's a clear lack of respect for Malevich's art here :)
http://www.oddcast.com/home/demos/tts/tts_example.php?sitepal
A cool speech synthesiser.
The last one on the photo must be a lumberjack.
http://www.oddcast.com/home/demos/tts/tts_example.php?sitepal
A cool speech synthesiser.
http://wd-x.ru/russian-speech-synthesizers/
Top 5 speech synthesizers