Interesting and Humour - page 3558

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Instagram запустил в России сервис прямых трансляций
Instagram запустил в России сервис прямых трансляций
  • 2017.01.24
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
Для того чтобы начать трансляцию, пользователю достаточно провести по экрану вправо и выбрать в меню камеры опцию "Выйти в прямой эфир". Как отмечается, длительность трансляций ограничена одним часом, при этом ролик удаляется сразу после завершения эфира, потому сохранить его не удастся. В ходе видеотрансляции пользователю доступны счётчик...
 
Server Muradasilov:
.To start broadcasting, the user just has to swipe to the right and select the "Go Live" option in the camera menu. As noted, the duration of the broadcast is limited to one hour and the clip is deleted as soon as it ends, so it cannot be saved.

Tried it, my smartphone has no 'Go Live'option. Not enabled yet? If you have a smartphone, try it too.
 
 

Photographer Quentin Shea

There's a clear lack of respect for Malevich's art here :)

 
The last one in the photo must be a lumberjack.
 

http://www.oddcast.com/home/demos/tts/tts_example.php?sitepal

A cool speech synthesiser.

Best Text-to-Speech Demo: Create Talking Avatars and Online Characters | SitePal TTS Demo
  • www.oddcast.com
Like what you hear? Click here to create your own talking character for FREE!
 
Vladimir Tkach:
The last one on the photo must be a lumberjack.
This is a masterpiece photo, what a stand, and the expression on his face - you can read the whole history of China.
 
Vladimir Tkach:

http://www.oddcast.com/home/demos/tts/tts_example.php?sitepal

A cool speech synthesiser.

http://wd-x.ru/russian-speech-synthesizers/

Top 5 speech synthesizers

синтезаторы речи с русскими голосами
синтезаторы речи с русскими голосами
  • Admin
  • wd-x.ru
Все чаще в повседневной жизни стали использовать синтезаторы речи. Синтезаторы речи, как становится видно уже по одному названию, осуществляют синтез речи, то есть форматируют письменный текст в устный. Благодаря этому можно учить новые иностранные слова с правильным произношением, читать книги не отвлекаясь от своих дел или, например, находясь в транспорте. Изначально разработкой таких программ занимались […]
 
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Банк «Открытие» выпустит бумаги с доходом, зависящим от курса доллара
Банк «Открытие» выпустит бумаги с доходом, зависящим от курса доллара
  • bankir.ru
Банк «Открытие» 31 января 2017 года планирует разместить первый выпуск внебиржевых структурных облигаций для физических лиц. Как говорится в сообщении кредитной организации, выпуск предназначен для реализации новой стратегии доверительного управления индивидуальным инвестиционным счетом «Потенциальная», разработанной инвестиционным блоком...
 
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Яркий внутренний мир
Яркий внутренний мир
  • 2017.01.25
  • Дмитрий Иванов
  • nplus1.ru
Живой мозг человека, пожалуй, труднейший объект для изучения. И не только оттого, что содержит сложную сеть из 86 миллиардов узлов — нервных клеток, но и потому, что многие обычные методы науки к нему не применить. Его нельзя разобрать, отключить важные функции, изменить гены, нельзя как угодно вмешаться и затем посмотреть, что будет. И чтобы...
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