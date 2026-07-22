Interesting and Humour - page 1242

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MrGold166:
Here we go again, defending homosexuals again...
yeah
 
Mischek:
No one has mutated. Everything flows, everything changes. In a natural way. And the fact that your experience, outdated, is not in demand, or rather unnecessary, is normal.
Experience is needed - I became an English moderator here ... and before that - also an English admin ... I do not perceived as a Russian-speaking in Forex ... :) sometimes they even ask - "do you understand Russian? if not - I will translate" ... and they translate ... :) It's not about me... I mean, it's OK here. I'm talking about our country... People have mutated... the elite of society do what they want... Managers, if they make mistakes, they don't apologize publicly... that's why we live like this here.
 
Mischek:
No one's mutated. Everything flows, everything changes. In a natural way. And the fact that your experience, outdated, is not in demand, or rather unnecessary, is normal.

You shouldn't do that ... I don't call people to the barricades :) That is - I can be left out of the class struggle :)

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
yeah
Or yourself?
 

Sevim Yılmaz painting


 
MrGold166:
or yourself?
You ))
 

Commissioned by the US State Department

 

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
You ))
I'm fine, don't worry )
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