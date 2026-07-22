Interesting and Humour - page 1242
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Here we go again, defending homosexuals again...
No one has mutated. Everything flows, everything changes. In a natural way. And the fact that your experience, outdated, is not in demand, or rather unnecessary, is normal.
No one's mutated. Everything flows, everything changes. In a natural way. And the fact that your experience, outdated, is not in demand, or rather unnecessary, is normal.
You shouldn't do that ... I don't call people to the barricades :) That is - I can be left out of the class struggle :)
yeah
Sevim Yılmaz painting
or yourself?
Commissioned by the US State Department
You ))