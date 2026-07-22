Interesting and Humour - page 545
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
By the way domestic dog training in law enforcement agencies is also different from that in Finland
In the world it's common practice to grab a detainee's arm during arrests and only here (but maybe not only, I don't know), dogs are taught to pretend during the rush that the target is his arm and only at the last moment switch to the groin.
You mean the dog runs up to the jump, looks at the hand when getting ready to jump and jumps somewhere else? What is the training process, how do you get this result?
The most sane people I've met on this forum are tol64 Karlson papaklass TheXpert GODZILLA , not counting the administration and moderators.
Oh, thank you :) I'm not on my list :)
Geez, that's it Andrew, you're as sane as papaklass now
Cool!
In my opinion, the most adequate people I have come across on this forum are tol64 Karlson papaklass TheXpert GODZILLA , not counting the administration and moderators.
You can give them all a smartphone, they will be pleased.
But don't let the apple ones offend. Android rules.
I mean the dog runs up to the jump and looks at the hand, but jumps somewhere else? What is the training process, how do you get this result?
I have not seen the process, the point is that the runaway realises that he is being caught, and when he put his hand under the bite, he fails to save himself with the second hand. The difference is the consequences. In the first case he stays alive, in the second he bleeds to death. But the task of apprehending him is accomplished.
I wrote groin, I meant balls.
I did not see the process, the point is that the fugitive realizing he is being chased, would put his hand under the bite and save himself with the other hand. The difference is in the consequences. In the first case he stays alive, in the second he bleeds to death. But the task of apprehending him is accomplished.
I've been wondering for a long time: are cops trained to shoot at legs/hands even in one country?
All the targets I've seen in films are "head/chest".
I did not see the process, the point is that the fugitive realizing he is being chased, would put his hand under the bite and save himself with the other hand. The difference is in the consequences. In the first case he stays alive, in the second he bleeds to death. But the task of apprehending him is accomplished.
I wrote groin, I meant balls.
Probably trained on the groin without any tricks.
"What's the world coming to" (c)
Watch out for a lot of profanity. I mean not a lot, a lot.
Jigurd of the brain.
I personally know several people who sincerely believe that the Sun orbits the Earth. The proof is obvious: look at the sky!
They have all graduated from school and studied somewhere else.
I try to communicate with them less often as it can be contagious...
I personally know several people who sincerely believe that the Sun orbits the Earth. The proof is obvious: look at the sky!
They have all graduated from school and studied somewhere else.
I try to communicate with them less often as it can be contagious...
Oh, man. Lech, I was joking, don't you get it? :)
Who else was joking?