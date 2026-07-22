Interesting and Humour - page 324

New comment
 
 

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a face-to-face meeting proposed that Igor Kholmanskikh, head of the Uralvagonzavod Mechanical Assembly Shop, take the post of Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals Federal District

Gay

Shit

the same

 
 
 
 
 
[Deleted]  
pusheax:
Here 's an interesting articleentitled "Why the law enforcement officers got a pay rise" .
It's easy to see why the police are getting a pay rise in the first place. When I was watching on TV how the military were given flats, I noticed one peculiarity. The flats were given to the internal troops, i.e. to those who will help the police if they suddenly fail.
[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a face-to-face meeting proposed that Igor Kholmanskikh, head of the Uralvagonzavod Mechanical Assembly Shop, take the post of Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals Federal District

Gay

Shit

the same

There is a great need for such people these days.
1...317318319320321322323324325326327328329330331...4979
New comment