Interesting and Humour - page 1380

New comment
 
newdigital:

There's a Chinese part of the forum here. So here are proverbs from China(from here) - to get to know that part of the forum better (the age-old wisdom of an entire nation):

----------

  • Open your eyes quickly, open your mouth slowly.
  • You can't fit two spoons in one mouth.
  • A fly won't fly into a whole egg.
  • A tree falls, the macaques scatter.
  • If a woman has no talent, that's a virtue.
  • What civil servant is unselfish?
  • The lamp does not illuminate itself.
  • A woman's heart is the most unhealthy.
  • Say what you do.

I suggest collecting 9 of our proverbs for our Chinese colleagues.

You, as Minister of Culture of our forum, will be asked to translate and respond to the letter

1 Work is not like a wolf, and will not run away into the woods.

2 _______________________________

3 .....

 
Mischek:

I suggest collecting 9 of our proverbs for our Chinese colleagues.

You, as the Minister of Culture of our forum, should translate and respond to the letter

1 A job is not a wolf, it won't run away.

2 _______________________________

3 .....

2. Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.

 
Contender:

2. Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.

3 . Don't spit in the well, you can't catch it.
 
4 . A woman's head is a mare's head
 
Russian analogues, let's collect them!))
newdigital:

  • Open your eyes quickly, open your mouth slowly. (Measure twice, cut once)
  • You can't put two spoons in one mouth.
  • ...
  • The tree fell, the macaques scattered. (A woman's head is a mare's head)
  • ...
  • What official is unselfish? (All you feed the wolf, he still looks into the woods)
  • ...
  • ...
  • ...
 
Mischek:
3 . Don't spit in the well, you can't catch it.
4 One head is good, but two boots are a match.
 
5 . The job done is the woman off the wagon.
 
Mischek:
3 . Don't spit in the well, you can't catch it.

Wrong. Let him show them Kozma Prutkov.

 
No matter how much you feed the wolf, you won't have a face like a bear's.
 
The farther into the woods, the closer your shirt is to your body.
1...137313741375137613771378137913801381138213831384138513861387...4979
New comment