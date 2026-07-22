Interesting and Humour - page 1380
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There's a Chinese part of the forum here. So here are proverbs from China(from here) - to get to know that part of the forum better (the age-old wisdom of an entire nation):
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I suggest collecting 9 of our proverbs for our Chinese colleagues.
You, as Minister of Culture of our forum, will be asked to translate and respond to the letter
1 Work is not like a wolf, and will not run away into the woods.
2 _______________________________
3 .....
I suggest collecting 9 of our proverbs for our Chinese colleagues.
You, as the Minister of Culture of our forum, should translate and respond to the letter
1 A job is not a wolf, it won't run away.
2 _______________________________
3 .....
2. Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.
2. Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do the day after tomorrow.
3 . Don't spit in the well, you can't catch it.
3 . Don't spit in the well, you can't catch it.
Wrong. Let him show them Kozma Prutkov.