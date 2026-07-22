Interesting and Humour - page 933

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Karlson:
The original absurd "facts" need to be checked before they are disseminated. NOT "there was a queue of 30,000 people" - but "the restaurant staff served more than 30,000 people in one day" - http://ya-poel.ru/makdonalds1990.htm
 
abolk:
The original absurd facts need to be verified before they are disseminated. NOT "there was a queue of 30,000 people" - but "the restaurant staff served more than 30,000 people in one day" - http://ya-poel.ru/makdonalds1990.htm
In fact, the queues were quite sizeable.
 
abolk:
Absurd "facts" should initially be checked before they are disseminated.

Not the branch to check. Interesting and humorous.

I liked the picture of Putin with a bear on the last page... There's such a flight of fancy checks...

 
Karlson:

Not the branch to check. Interesting and humorous.

I liked the picture of Putin with a bear on the last page... There's such a flight of fancy checks...

It was cropped on photoshop, in fact it was like this

 
abolk:
The original absurd "facts" should be checked before they are disseminated. NOT "there was a line of 30,000 people" - but "the restaurant staff served over 30,000 people in one day" - http://ya-poel.ru/makdonalds1990.htm
Excuse me, I just wanted to clarify. "I ate" - is this some kind of new news agency?
 
 
 
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On the subject of McDonald's

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