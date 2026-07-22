Interesting and Humour - page 933
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The original absurd facts need to be verified before they are disseminated. NOT "there was a queue of 30,000 people" - but "the restaurant staff served more than 30,000 people in one day" - http://ya-poel.ru/makdonalds1990.htm
Absurd "facts" should initially be checked before they are disseminated.
Not the branch to check. Interesting and humorous.
I liked the picture of Putin with a bear on the last page... There's such a flight of fancy checks...
Not the branch to check. Interesting and humorous.
I liked the picture of Putin with a bear on the last page... There's such a flight of fancy checks...
It was cropped on photoshop, in fact it was like this
The original absurd "facts" should be checked before they are disseminated. NOT "there was a line of 30,000 people" - but "the restaurant staff served over 30,000 people in one day" - http://ya-poel.ru/makdonalds1990.htm
On the subject of McDonald's