Interesting and Humour - page 3961
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Well, all farming on the root )
:) So I would not be sorry to leave quite adequate information, which can even be stretched to the foundation, and hence to the subject of the resource.
But, alas, such information serves as a red rag for inadequate individuals. And so begins the ranting and bickering.
DNA teleportation.
DNA teleportation.
Teleportation is not 'physical transfer from one place to another'.
Teleportation is about destroying an object in one place to take its quantum information and recreating the object in another place with that information.
Who writes these "articles".....
I had to go to the cellar to get some jam. I was bored alone, so I went to get my friend Lekha, and we set off on our way. The cellar was five stops away from my home, and since the weather was "whispering", we decided to walk. We got to the cellar, sat, talked and went downstairs... Having loaded our bags with jars of jam and pickles we set off in the direction of home. The way turned out to be more difficult and serious, bags were stubbornly pulled down and we decided to catch the "shuttle bus". We caught it, but forgot about the money, so we started walking. Lekha came up with a "swell" idea: - And let's give him a jar of jam? Well, what can we do? No money anyway. Ready, we waited for the phrase: - "We'll pass the fare! And we pass to the front seats on a chain... a jar of jam. Our faces are stone-cold, all the passengers hold back smiles and wait. Here the jar reaches the driver... There's a minute's silence and then the whole minibus starts laughing. We also burst into laughter. But that was just the beginning. Suddenly a driver's voice sounds: - Keep the change! And the driver hands us a smoked sausage sandwich in a bag! He appreciates our jam! There was such an explosion of laughter that we thought the windows would blow out!
I had to go to the cellar to get some jam. I was bored alone, so I went to get my friend Lekha, and we set off on our way. The cellar was five stops away from my home, and since the weather was "whispering", we decided to walk. We got to the cellar, sat, talked and went downstairs... Having loaded our bags with jars of jam and pickles we set off in the direction of home. The way turned out to be more difficult and serious, bags were obstinately pulled down and a common decision was to catch the "shuttle bus". We caught it, but forgot about the money, so we started walking. Lekha came up with a "swell" idea: - And let's give him a jar of jam? Well, what can we do? No money anyway. Ready, we waited for the phrase: - "We'll pass the fare! And we pass to the front seats on a chain... a jar of jam. Our faces were stone-cold, all the passengers held back smiles and waited. Here the jar reaches the driver... There's a minute's silence and then the whole minibus starts laughing. We also burst into laughter. But that was just the beginning. Suddenly a driver's voice sounds: - Keep the change! And the driver hands us a smoked sausage sandwich in a bag! He appreciates our jam! There was such a burst of laughter that we thought the windows would blow out!
Thank you from the bottom of my heart, I smiled :)
There are still adequate people with good humor, thank God.
Sincerely.
A friend saw Perelman in a supermarket in St Petersburg today
A friend saw Perelman in a supermarket in St Petersburg today
At a conference of physicists there are two employees, a man and a woman. The man says: "Want to see Keldysh?" She says: "Well, not here."
At a conference of physicists there are two employees, a man and a woman. The man says: "Do you want to see Keldysh? "Well, not here."