Interesting and Humour - page 1950
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All cats are thieves.
Mine also loves buns, pancakes, cakes, hedgehogs...
Put the cake and the meat in front of him. He'll devour the cake. He's very fond of confectionery.
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Interesting & Humorous
Yoschik, 2013.12.21 19:13
Oh, man... why... Now I can't sleep at night...
Do you know what ship's ropes are made of?
Do you know what ship's rope is made of?
I'll shoot you.
Do you understand anything?
Yeah. Swingers night at the kamasutra club.
Waiting for 911.
And it's warm somewhere
Help, I need help, and you're no good with Photoshop and graphics.
I've been asked to identify a shoe company from the logo, I can't make it out, it's on the left shoe.