Interesting and Humour - page 4167
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Acknowledged! In summer I live alone, I really take out the rubbish once every 1-2 weeks. And now every day!
Where do you put it in the summer?
Where do you put it in the summer?
In summer alone or with a heifer, I don't accumulate rubbish )). In winter, my mother comes for a visit and in a day the bucket is full of bags of milk, kefir, butter, sour cream and other rubbish.
just like that, from david dubninsky, which newspaper the woman reads - I don't know
What a bunch of broads, the humour of the highest order! "I'll poke your eye out - I'm the MP's wife..." (Airplane scandal).
"The deputy's wife" promised to poke out a passenger's eye on a Moscow-Beirut flight
Why not order a bitcoin stamping machine, like they do on the internet, and sell them to suckers! Now every other page has these coins on it, with a handsome man in a dinner jacket next to him. The suckers love it.
Why not order a bitcoin stamping machine, like they do on the internet, and sell them to suckers! Now every other page has these coins on it, with a handsome man in a dinner jacket next to him. The suckers love it.
Better draw 2000 notes. Not many people have seen them either:))))
it's an awesome trend these days
Better draw notes of 2,000 each. Few people have seen them either :)))
By the way, I haven't seen it )) I'm 95% paying by card, though.
c17h21no4 c17h22no4ci
it's a huge trend these days.
I don't get it, what's the crypto? the bitcoin is stomping around