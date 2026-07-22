Interesting and Humour - page 1637

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Tue, 15 Oct 2013 11:45:05 +0400

xxx: I've found a new way to identify an unknown song
xxx: just upload video of it to Youtube
and their system will instantly figure out whose copyright you infringed upon :(
xxx: with the artist, title and where it's played
xxx: several songs can be identified at a time
xxx: it sees everything, damn it :(
 

From the third minute.

Sportlotto 82

Kokshenov and Pugovkin are nervously smoking

 
sumkin75:

Watched a couple of his videos... Man, I feel like I'll be watching the whole channel
 
 
"A northern fairy tale". Photo by: Ruslan Akhmetsafin. Read more about this photo on the Russian National Geographic Traveler website



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Good night
 
newdigital:
"A northern fairy tale". Photo by: Ruslan Akhmetsafin. Read more about this photo on the Russian National Geographic Traveler website



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Good night
One rule has always worked, if there is a northern lights in the evening it means that tomorrow it will be even colder, and the bigger and more beautiful it is the colder it is
 
sumkin75:

From the third minute.

Sportlotto 82

Kokshenov and Pugovkin are nervously smoking.

That's terrible.
All you have to do is grind the edge of a tin can against a rock.
 
Heroix:
That's awful.
All you have to do is grind the edge of the tin against a rock.
There might not be a rock.
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