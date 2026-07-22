Interesting and Humour - page 1637
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xxx: I've found a new way to identify an unknown song
xxx: just upload video of it to Youtube
and their system will instantly figure out whose copyright you infringed upon :(
xxx: with the artist, title and where it's played
xxx: several songs can be identified at a time
xxx: it sees everything, damn it :(
From the third minute.
Sportlotto 82
Kokshenov and Pugovkin are nervously smoking
==========Good night
"A northern fairy tale". Photo by: Ruslan Akhmetsafin. Read more about this photo on the Russian National Geographic Traveler website
==========Good night
From the third minute.
Sportlotto 82
Kokshenov and Pugovkin are nervously smoking.
All you have to do is grind the edge of a tin can against a rock.
That's awful.
All you have to do is grind the edge of the tin against a rock.