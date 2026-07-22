Interesting and Humour - page 174

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Watch out for profanity!

 
 

 

Dreams come true. The boy asks Santa for his daddy to come back from Afghanistan.

 

Judging by the pine, it's been 30 years.

 
 

Oh, and the branch is a year old in a month. ))

However, that's a bit fast.

 
Mischek:

Judging by the pine, it's been 30 years.

And judging by the participants, more.
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