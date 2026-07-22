Interesting and Humour - page 174
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Watch out for profanity!
Dreams come true. The boy asks Santa for his daddy to come back from Afghanistan.
Judging by the pine, it's been 30 years.
Oh, and the branch is a year old in a month. ))
However, that's a bit fast.
Judging by the pine, it's been 30 years.