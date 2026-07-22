Interesting and Humour - page 4441

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Копальхен

Surströming is nervously smoking on the side.

Surprisingly, other equally hardcore Nordic peoples (in Scandinavia) also have something similar in degree of disgust called lutefisk

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9B%D1%8E%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%84%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BA

...

{a couple of minutes later}: although no, the Chukchi are still more hardcore

 

Windiesel on a part-time basis:


 

about slang ...

---------

About "crocodile" - it's when you make a very scary (unformatted) post - it's "crocodile".
This is slang from the English part of the forum.

Today I found out a new thing - that it all applies to coding as well.
One guy from China sent me a complaint in his personal message. He writes that whichever EA he encodes, it turns out to be terrible.
He says that all his EAs are horrible: the codes are horrible and they trade very badly.
He has also given us a chart where we can see the trading ... It's just awful.

Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get non-scary EAs?

 
Sergey Golubev:

Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get not ugly EAs?

Use the forum search

 
Sergey Golubev:

about slang ...

---------

About "crocodile" - it's when you make a very scary (unformatted) post - it's "crocodile".
This is slang from the English part of the forum.

Today I found out a new thing - that it all applies to coding as well.
One guy from China sent me a complaint in his personal message. He says that whatever EA he encodes, it turns out to be horrible.
He says that all his EAs are horrible: their codes are horrible and they trade very badly.
He has also given us a chart where we can see the trading ... It's just awful.

Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get non-scary EAs?

well, there are code design standards, e.g. PSR-2, PSR-... in team projects is very useful and practicable...
and the code styler in the meta-editor should also follow some of the latest standards
make it a good practice, keep it out of articles and code base...
 
Sergey Golubev:

about slang ...

---------

About "crocodile" - it's when you make a very scary (unformatted) post - it's "crocodile".
This is slang from the English part of the forum.

Today I found out a new thing - that it all applies to coding as well.
One guy from China sent me a complaint in his personal message. He writes that whichever EA he encodes, it turns out to be terrible.
He says that all his EAs are horrible: the codes are horrible and they trade very badly.
He has also given us a chart where we can see the trading ... It's just awful.

Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get non-scary EAs?

well that's about as scary as it gets
// The code uses "Hungarian" notation, the essence of which is
A prefix is added before // the variable name, denoting its type:
// n - integer variables (int, long, ulong, short, ushort),
// f - floating-point variables (double, float),
// e - enumerated variables (enum),
// dt - time variable (datetime),
// h - handle of the file or indicator,
// s - string variables.
//
// Additionally, additional scope prefixes are used:
// i_ - input parameters (input),
// g_ - global variables,
// m_ - class member.
//+---------------------------


 

friends, friday !


 

a film based on the events of 25 April 1986

https://hdmax.me/246-serial-chernobyl-2019-hdz.html

Чернобыль (2019)
Чернобыль (2019)
  • hdmax.me
Чернобыль 1 сезон – американский драматический сериал, основанный на реальных событиях во время катастрофы на Чернобыльской АЭС в 1986 году. Взрыв четвёртого энергоблока повлёк за собой множество людских потерь, связанных с недопониманием смертельной сути радиации. Валерий Легасов – советский ученый и герой телесериала, которому поручили...
 

Now that's super news:

1

Laugh or cry - weep your eyes out))

It's not an antique, it's a novelty, in step with the times...

  • Weight (680g camera + 740g lens + cap)
  • No autofocus
  • No image stabilizer
  • No pivoting screen
  • No built-in flash

I'm horrified at the level of stupidity at all... or am I really missing something?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Now that's super news:

Laugh or cry - weep your eyes out))

It's not an antique, it's a novelty, in step with the times...

  • Weight (680g camera + 740g lens + cap)
  • No autofocus
  • No stabilizer
  • Screen does not rotate

I'm horrified at the level of stupidity in general... or am I really misunderstanding something?

Apparently we don't understand anything together.

I'm more surprised by the stamp near the price. Either it's a marketing ploy by the seller, or there are no sales at all. No sales at all. Only one stupidly bought this unit and it's already a sales hit.

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