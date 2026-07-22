Interesting and Humour - page 4441
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https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Копальхен
Surströming is nervously smoking on the side.
Surprisingly, other equally hardcore Nordic peoples (in Scandinavia) also have something similar in degree of disgust called lutefisk
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%9B%D1%8E%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%84%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%BA
...
{a couple of minutes later}: although no, the Chukchi are still more hardcore
Windiesel on a part-time basis:
about slang ...
---------
About "crocodile" - it's when you make a very scary (unformatted) post - it's "crocodile".
This is slang from the English part of the forum.
Today I found out a new thing - that it all applies to coding as well.
One guy from China sent me a complaint in his personal message. He writes that whichever EA he encodes, it turns out to be terrible.
He says that all his EAs are horrible: the codes are horrible and they trade very badly.
He has also given us a chart where we can see the trading ... It's just awful.
Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get non-scary EAs?
Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get not ugly EAs?
Use the forum search
about slang ...
---------
About "crocodile" - it's when you make a very scary (unformatted) post - it's "crocodile".
This is slang from the English part of the forum.
Today I found out a new thing - that it all applies to coding as well.
One guy from China sent me a complaint in his personal message. He says that whatever EA he encodes, it turns out to be horrible.
He says that all his EAs are horrible: their codes are horrible and they trade very badly.
He has also given us a chart where we can see the trading ... It's just awful.
Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get non-scary EAs?
and the code styler in the meta-editor should also follow some of the latest standards
make it a good practice, keep it out of articles and code base...
about slang ...
---------
About "crocodile" - it's when you make a very scary (unformatted) post - it's "crocodile".
This is slang from the English part of the forum.
Today I found out a new thing - that it all applies to coding as well.
One guy from China sent me a complaint in his personal message. He writes that whichever EA he encodes, it turns out to be terrible.
He says that all his EAs are horrible: the codes are horrible and they trade very badly.
He has also given us a chart where we can see the trading ... It's just awful.
Are there any branches or anything in the documentation that explains - how to code nicely so that you get non-scary EAs?
well that's about as scary as it gets
// The code uses "Hungarian" notation, the essence of which is
A prefix is added before // the variable name, denoting its type:
// n - integer variables (int, long, ulong, short, ushort),
// f - floating-point variables (double, float),
// e - enumerated variables (enum),
// dt - time variable (datetime),
// h - handle of the file or indicator,
// s - string variables.
//
// Additionally, additional scope prefixes are used:
// i_ - input parameters (input),
// g_ - global variables,
// m_ - class member.
//+---------------------------
friends, friday !
a film based on the events of 25 April 1986
https://hdmax.me/246-serial-chernobyl-2019-hdz.html
Now that's super news:
Laugh or cry - weep your eyes out))
It's not an antique, it's a novelty, in step with the times...
I'm horrified at the level of stupidity at all... or am I really missing something?
- Weight (680g camera + 740g lens + cap)
- No autofocus
- No image stabilizer
- No pivoting screen
- No built-in flash
Now that's super news:
Laugh or cry - weep your eyes out))
It's not an antique, it's a novelty, in step with the times...
I'm horrified at the level of stupidity in general... or am I really misunderstanding something?
- Weight (680g camera + 740g lens + cap)
- No autofocus
- No stabilizer
- Screen does not rotate
Apparently we don't understand anything together.
I'm more surprised by the stamp near the price. Either it's a marketing ploy by the seller, or there are no sales at all. No sales at all. Only one stupidly bought this unit and it's already a sales hit.