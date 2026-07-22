Interesting and Humour - page 253
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Not a bit extra. The Oka did 3.49km in that time. Even if the Bechas took off, it still needed to catch up, and it kept going.
You forgot about the 2 minutes until the traffic cop woke up, the car was still going...
and who has what?
I've got the one in the kitchen, although it's a stretch.