Interesting and Humour - page 253

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You forgot about the two minutes until the policeman woke up, the car was still going...
 
FAQ: You forgot about the 2 minutes until the traffic cop woke up...
Who forgot?
 
sumkin75:
Not a bit extra. The Oka did 3.49km in that time. Even if the Bechas took off, it still needed to catch up, and it kept going.
Yeah, and Oka also got an advantage, it became lighter for this time by the amount of petrol wasted for 3.49 km))
 
FAQ:
You forgot about the 2 minutes until the traffic cop woke up, the car was still going...
that's purposely unnecessary.
 
A distraction
 
 

and who has what?

I've got the one in the kitchen, although it's a stretch.

 
 
Nice fit.
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