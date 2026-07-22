Interesting and Humour - page 4753
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Nah, I've seen your stats. Look at Bax's stats. He's got you over his left shoulder.)
I'll add.
No matter how clever you are, this is a humour thread, you can even write scientific treatises here, but it doesn't matter here.
I already got it, don't bother 😂
Thank you for your understanding.))
The Earth is flat!
If the Earth were round, planes would fly into space, which makes sense...
The Earth is flat!
If the Earth were round, planes would fly into space, which makes sense...
As for me, two people deserve respect on this planet - Gagarin and Newton.
The first one for being the first to try to get off this planet, and the second for being able to explain why the first one will not succeed.
The Earth is flat!
If the Earth were round, planes would fly into space, which makes sense...
The Earth is flat!
If the Earth was round, planes would fly into space, which makes sense...
Nope. There's a catch.
If the earth was flat, the moon and the sun would hit the ground, but they would freely rotate around the earth)
Nope. There's a catch.
If the earth was flat, the moon and the sun would hit the ground, but they're free to rotate around the earth.)
Well, they're mounted on a semi-circular rail. That's why they don't fall.
They're mounted on a semi-circular rail. That's why they don't fall down.
That's probably true. Otherwise they'd be flying off into space.) Who'd be shining on us then?)
As far as I am concerned, two people deserve respect on this planet - Gagarin and Newton.
The first for being the first to try to get off this planet, and the second for being able to explain why the first will not succeed.
Actually, Gagarin was not the first to leave the planet, he was only the first to return alive, not as charcoal burned in the atmosphere.Newton has done well too.
And in fact, the claim that the Sun revolves around the Earth is perfectly valid. Are you twiddling your thumb at me in response? - Then think about the fact that the coordinate system hasn't been voiced, has it?
https://habr.com/ru/post/474324/
click on the picture to view the animation, the third illustration is the rotation of bodies (orbits) of the Earth system (not the solar system).