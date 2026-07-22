Interesting and Humour - page 2528
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If you help a hundred times, they will forget.
If you refuse once, they will remember you for life.
Folk wisdom.
If someone has posted this before, please delete it )) I don't have time to keep track of everything...
There are six days left until the new year.
http://names.mercator.ru/
Well, well.
http://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2014/12/26/n_6781945.shtml