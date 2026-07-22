Interesting and Humour - page 2528

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If you help a hundred times, they will forget.

If you refuse once, they will remember you for life.

Folk wisdom.

 

If someone has posted this before, please delete it )) I don't have time to keep track of everything...

 
Business theme.
В черных трюфелях содержатся «молекулы кайфа»
В черных трюфелях содержатся «молекулы кайфа»
  • 2014.12.24
  • scientificrussia.ru
Черные трюфели известны своим неповторимым ароматом, чем-то напоминающим какао. Именно он привлекает собак и свиней, которые помогают людям находить их под землей. Исследователь Мауро Маккароне (Mauro Maccarone) из университета биологии и медицины в Риме (Италия) и его коллеги обнаружили в черных трюфелях особое ароматическое вещество...
 
 
 
 
 

There are six days left until the new year.

There are six days left until the new year.

 

http://names.mercator.ru/

Популярность имен в Москве и области в XX веке
Популярность имен в Москве и области в XX веке
  • Mercator
  • names.mercator.ru
На графиках показаны 100 самых популярных имен за каждый год. Использованы данные об именах и годах рождения людей, проживавших в Москве и области в 1990-х и 2000-х годах. Многие из них родились в других областях нашей необъятной Родины, поэтому графики не дают на 100% точной и...
 

Well, well.

http://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2014/12/26/n_6781945.shtml

«Известия»: Белоруссия будет поставлять молоко в Россию за доллары
«Известия»: Белоруссия будет поставлять молоко в Россию за доллары
  • 2014.12.26
  • «Газета.Ru»
  • www.gazeta.ru
Белорусские власти прислали в Минсельхоз России прогнозный баланс о поставках молока и молочной продукции, в котором все цены представлены в американской валюте. Об этом пишет газета «Известия». Курс доллара США в документе зафиксирован на отметке в 43 руб. Предполагаемый объем поставок составит 956 тыс. т. Отмечается также, что с 3 декабря...
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