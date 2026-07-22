Interesting and Humour - page 3361

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Дмитрий:
Taw ended up claiming to hate everyone....
Go to youtube and find a non-"pussycat" film. If a film is even remotely interesting, there's a fierce foam at the mouth and foul language. There's a lot of paupers online with a lot of free time and resentment towards everyone and everything.
 
Sergey Golubev:

1977, a computer advert.

"Yes, you read that right: it's all just $5,995!"

Almost free :) true, in California, but it was a lot of money then (and still is).

  • 10 Mb hard disk drive
  • floppy disk drive
  • 8 bit processor (16 bit for extra charge)
  • 64K RAM (memory can be extended to 256K for an additional charge)
  • 12" monitor
  • Matrix printer
  • ...

But what is a CP/M operating system - I don't know ...

In fact, this is the 21st century and we still produce computers with gigabyte hard drives ... Why can't everything be stored in 1 MB? Molecules divide into atoms, atoms divide into atoms... and we have gigabyte drives... We will still go back to 1977 when one gigabyte of 2010 edition will be stored on a 1Mb disk from e.g. 2050 edition ...

There are still clouds (to whom gigabytes are not enough).

There used to be big computers as big as half a room (I caught those) with little (or no) disk space, but now there are small computers with more space.
I, for example, am now writing this on an ASUS tablet, a small keyboard over bluetooth, a very small mouse also over bluetooth, and a hard drive of 53 GB (and I still don't have enough).
Why has the "iron" been reduced, but the information is still as it was?

10 mb HDD for those times is cool. I remember back in 90 when I had a Spark on an 8086 processor, analog of XT, and it had a 5MB hard disk designed by Yerevan factory.

CP/M was a DOS-like operating system for 8-bit stones.

Now the biggest HDD is 10TB

 
Japanese samurai Nisamaru Kashkayamu shot dead while attacking the trenches of the Kaiser's army.

Verdun, 1916, On the Western Front Without Change.



(Saratov)

 
built a bridge...
 
 
Igor Konyashin:
Japanese samurai Nisamaru Kashkayamu is shot dead while attacking the trenches of the Kaiser's army.

Verdun, 1916, On the Western Front Without Change.

(Saratov)

How and why?
 

Good morning


[Deleted]  
Only an evil genius could have invented such a clever way to hide the meat!
 
Sergey Golubev:
I mean the trend.

They increase (as they think) the value of things/objects by adding various options and features to them, and then prove to all of us that this is civilisation and progress. And their brethren (fashion designers, television, etc) willingly broadcast this to the masses, creating the appearance of a kind of religion.

I'm sure that many of those who make a lot of money from it don't watch TV at all, and their wives probably don't even know what louboutins are (which commercials sell so well that even I know the word 'louboutins'). I mean - it's just for us.

And I did not know what louboutins are until I accidentally heard a song about them. I think the Leningrad song was a commissioned commercial - about louboutins.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Only an evil genius could come up with such a clever way to hide meat!
Udmurts )
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