Interesting and Humour - page 67
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Yeah, well, that's not the case. Generally speaking, it's okay to divide people into cattle and those who can think for themselves.
I understand ) further confirmation that it's time to bail.
The order had been pending for over a year and in principle it should have been N.S. Mikhalkov. But it did not work out. Firstly people have not forgiven him for sycophancy of power and began to investigate everything down to the minutiae, blinkers on the car, box office failures of the last two parts of "Burnt by the Sun". Mikhalkov, sensing the change, opened his blog with excuses and urgently put out the crude manifesto. That was the end of him as a candidate.
But it's better than Mikhalkov. It is not about a specific persona, it is about a concept, and only under it will be the character. Okhlobystin with this speech is closer to the concept of "power in agony." And this is bad. Very bad.
Come on...
It's very bad when you're huddled up with a toilet.
Simply, people are being promoted in order to change the concept of the country's development. I can even reproduce the winner's slogan and name it (despite my aversion to prognostication).
So what about the website of the four?
Speaking of predicting. :)
That's a hell of a lot of pressure.
If you're interested: the spread.
, ... delayed until Hong Kong closes :)
About, like this:
Double bottom + "head-shoulders". I invite those willing to participate in the formalisation of metapatterns (crime of crime :) ).
http://dolboeb.livejournal.com/2188564.html
Nosik is wrong. If an artist turns to nationalists in such a form with the slogan "Follow me" and then says that it was a joke, he can safely put an end to his career as an artist.
Moreover, the spot opened after the artist with the joke will be taken by people who are not joking. In short, that's no way to joke. What Nosik calls clues are common reaction control points.