Interesting and Humour - page 2334

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Brazilian fan

 
Contender:
Here comes Ostap.
newdigital is quietly smoking in the background
 
Mischek:
newdigital's just chickening out.

I'm reminded of a copyist of jokes. I wrote ten sheets before he let go.

although there may be a record here...

 

Maybe it's time for him to rest.

а?

even i'm sick of it.

 
joo:

Maybe it's time for him to rest.

а?

even i'm sick of it.

If it's even for you, then yes :))

What's the problem, huh?!

 
sergeev:

I was reminded of a copyist of anecdotes.

Although there may be a record here...

It won't ... There's a user in the English section who does just that - you step away from the computer for a minute and there's already 3 sheets of jokes (in a mixture of English and Indonesian). And what was done to him - both banned and warned ... and he doesn't give a damn. If he is banned for a long time, he will check back in and start making jokes again. Now he's really started to post pictures (while posting India) ... ...he's also posting a lot of pictures twice a day.

just have to be patient here...

 
A Japanese girl meets a Russian, introduces herself:
- Sukashima!
- Nice to meet you, dog Vasya
 
Fillellin:

If even you, then yes :))

What's the problem, huh?!

I've already suggested that this thread should be unpaid...

 
 
joo:

I've suggested before that this thread be made unpaid...

that's what it is.
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