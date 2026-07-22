Interesting and Humour - page 4891

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[Deleted]  
The goats are adorable. We should herd the goats.
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I am kind) but the writing in almost all the threads is off the charts.
 

I'd like to go to bed in the morning... and then I get a text message: "pay 100 roubles and use it for free").

The whole world is already out of the gate.

 

The misspellings can be extremely amusing :-)


then delete it, in case there are children here

 

Vise


[Deleted]  
Cool! In those moments I wish I were a turner and a locksmith. I should suggest to Drimmer that he gives people vise like that when he sends them to the factory. A consolation fractal prize.
 

Also an option.


 

When amidst the orgies of noisy life
Ostracism befell me,
I saw the maddening crowd
Despicable, timid egoism.
AS Pushkin

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Vorontsov at Savvateev's


Punchin is certainly missing from Savvateev)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Punchin is certainly missing from Savvateev's side.)

Well, Panchin is already an incomparably more promoted media character than both of them put together) At the same time, Vorontsov is much higher in his science - he is almost number one in Russia in machine learning.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Well, Panchin is already incomparably more promoted media character than both of them put together) At the same time, Vorontsov is much higher in his science - he is almost number one in Russia in machine learning.

The fight against pseudoscience is not a science, but a media action.) Vorontsov is higher, of course, but thanks to the MO with AI, the hype around it, and a really wide field of application. I think I watched his lecture, so clearly explains how to prepare the data, and what to do next with them)))

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