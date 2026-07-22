Interesting and Humour - page 4891
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I'd like to go to bed in the morning... and then I get a text message: "pay 100 roubles and use it for free").
The whole world is already out of the gate.
The misspellings can be extremely amusing :-)
then delete it, in case there are children here
Vise
Also an option.
When amidst the orgies of noisy life
Ostracism befell me,
I saw the maddening crowd
Despicable, timid egoism.
AS Pushkin
Vorontsov at Savvateev's
Punchin is certainly missing from Savvateev)
Punchin is certainly missing from Savvateev's side.)
Well, Panchin is already an incomparably more promoted media character than both of them put together) At the same time, Vorontsov is much higher in his science - he is almost number one in Russia in machine learning.
Well, Panchin is already incomparably more promoted media character than both of them put together) At the same time, Vorontsov is much higher in his science - he is almost number one in Russia in machine learning.
The fight against pseudoscience is not a science, but a media action.) Vorontsov is higher, of course, but thanks to the MO with AI, the hype around it, and a really wide field of application. I think I watched his lecture, so clearly explains how to prepare the data, and what to do next with them)))