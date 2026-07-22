Interesting and Humour - page 4768
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Health News
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Yuri 5 Zaitsev
Have you ever wondered why some husbands call their wives 'expensive'?
No. Not because they can sell her dearly to someone else, but because they got her dearly and are expensive to maintain and service.
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That's a great point.