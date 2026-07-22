Interesting and Humour - page 4768

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https://indicator.ru/physics/problemy-koshachego-perevorachivaniya.htm
Проблемы кошачьего переворачивания
Проблемы кошачьего переворачивания
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Давным-давно, рассказывают, несколько слепцов сидели при дороге. Прослышали они, что поведут по дороге слона, и высказали желание посмотреть на него. Один слепец ощупал ногу слона и сказал, что слон похож на колонну. Другой ощупал хобот и объявил, что слон похож на веревку. Третий ощупал ухо и с уверенностью сказал, что слон похож на веер...
 
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Health News


 

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

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Yuri 5 Zaitsev

 

Have you ever wondered why some husbands call their wives 'expensive'?

No. Not because they can sell her dearly to someone else, but because they got her dearly and are expensive to maintain and service.

 
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Михаил Шерстнёв:
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That's a great point.

 
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