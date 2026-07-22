Interesting and Humour - page 4093
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The price of the money has gone up the other day (never mind what kind).
The other day they raised the pay for the next shit (it doesn't matter what kind) - not much, but they raised it. In the shop something also became a bit more expensive - since autumn, it has been like this for a few years now.
I remember - the phrase - you have to tighten your belt - times have not been easy! And the famous phrase - there is no money and you have to hang in there - I mean there ... I still wonder what to hold on to...
At the same time - payments, wages have been cut, the middle level - and a little bit to the lower level. All sorts of allowances have been removed.
Having access to personal accounts of senior management, I can tell you that they have raised their salaries.
The hypocrisy is just hypocritical and so brazen that one realizes that sooner or later it might go off.
The other day they raised fees for the next shit (never mind what kind) - not much, but they raised them. Something in the shop also became a bit more expensive - since autumn, it's been like this for a few years now.
I remember - the phrase - we must tighten our belts - times are tough! And the famous phrase - there is no money and you have to hang in there - I mean... I still wonder what to hold on to...
At the same time I know that salaries have been cut for the middle level - and a little bit for the lower level. All sorts of allowances have been removed.
Having access to personal accounts of senior management, I can tell you that they have raised their salaries.
It's just hypocrisy and such impudent behaviour - that you know sooner or later it may blow up.
That's my point, inflation is lower and lower they are trumpeting like a mantra from the screens. Well, I don't believe that these notes are for ease of calculation. Maybe they're equalizing the denominations because of the new unions. But judging by the prices, I don't know.
That's my point, inflation is getting lower and lower, but it's being chanted like a mantra from the screens. Well, I don't believe that these notes are for ease of calculation. Maybe they're leveling denominations because of the new unions. But judging by the prices, I don't know.
Actually, inflation is being curbed by the lack of wage growth among the masses, and it's really the right tactic.
it was funnier in the 90s - i remember getting a job at a great company and asking for a salary, the boss said what you would get and what you would like, in fact the boss said to write a letter every month.I was taken aback - we wrote down some modest figures, but higher than the salary of engineers at that time. The company worked for a couple of years. Then the new owner improved the situation. And the previous owner let both himself and the people live.
It's just hypocrisy and such brazen behaviour - that you realise sooner or later it might shoot out.
Who cares about shooting. The leadership of the citizens who shoot will be the next ghouls, most likely. And those whom they want to shoot will have long since risen to the wing. Significant increase in the rate of theft in conditions of no peace is rather a sign of agreement with the fact that things are getting worse, and that as long as there is a chance we should take as much as possible.
It's logical - life is one and quite short
but they don't think much about it, because it can be made even shorter.
It's logical - life is one and quite short
but they don't think much about it, because it can be made even shorter.
Who? They don't hang out with people who don't get paid, they don't party with their peers where they'll cross paths with them. And when the ruckus starts, they won't be here. And there's security, and the cops will cover the retreat.
Who? They don't hang out among the unpaid, feasting with the cattle, where they'll cross paths with them. And when the ruckus starts, they won't be here. And there's security, and the cops will cover the retreat.
Basically, yeah.
For some it is important to maintain a balance - they need balance in society - those who work in mines and mines - those who guard the elite - the higher echelons - those who serve - a little of the military to protect the outside
Pensioners need to be conditioned: - They buy bread and milk and can pay for utilities - that's it! and it has already been successfully implemented. and preferably they die immediately as they do not bring any income to the budget
There's still a part of the population that hasn't been settled, and it's a big nuisance.
Well, there are all sorts of dissatisfied people from all walks of life - even those who seem to be doing fine.
...
Pensioners need to be forced into conditions: - They buy bread and milk and are able to pay the rent - that's it! and it has already been successfully implemented. and preferably they die immediately as they do not bring any income to the budget
...
Don't lie, I am a pensioner with an average pension and I know my situation better. If that were the case, pensioners would not vote for Putin.
You have a pension of 14 thousand for 9 roubles - is that enough for a communal service of 4000-5000?
And I know people who have a 6 thousand a month allowance - although not yet retired - disabled - and how to live?
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Well by the way - GDP is not that bad ... Besides, in the current political wilderness there is basically no one and nothing - and there is a televangelist with a single opinion