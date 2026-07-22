Interesting and Humour - page 1297
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Far, far away, a young horse has galloped off into the field, so easily, so easily, you can't catch it, you can't catch it, you can't bring it back.
Video taken from the cartoon film Spirit: Soul of the Prairie
Not all submarines are surfacing under Putin...
- No, dear, he has to pay for his mistakes. I'm coming to live with you.