Interesting and Humour - page 1297

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Far, far away, a young horse has galloped off into the field, so easily, so easily, you can't catch it, you can't catch it, you can't bring it back.

Video taken from the cartoon film Spirit: Soul of the Prairie


 


Not all submarines are surfacing under Putin...

 
 
zfs:
the trick for the person checking out is that he or she could have "stepped away" ))))
[Deleted]  
- Mum, my husband shouted at me again, I'm coming to live with you.
- No, dear, he has to pay for his mistakes. I'm coming to live with you.
 
 
 
 
 

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