Interesting and Humour - page 1361
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Another topic ... the subject of conjectural distortion not brought up?
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There are some people who are more inclined to believe in things that are contrary to the laws of nature than to believe that their beliefs are the result of trivial cognitive distortions.
Thought not mine :)
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A list of cognitive distortions - on my own found this there :
Systematic consistency bias - the tendency to test hypotheses solely by direct testing rather than by testing possible alternative hypotheses.
Well, if you consider cognitive "distortions" to include such as, and I quote:"Aversion to extreme solutions - a tendency to avoid extreme solutions by choosing intermediate ones."
In light of this, conservative Money Management is a cognitive "distortion" and Ludomania is the truth in the last resort.
and laugh out loud...
The judge reads out the verdict...- Convicted of forgery of government-issued documents, banknotes, powers of attorney and other documents of value shall be sentenced to:
1. Immediate release from custody,
2. to a monetary reward of 100,000 roubles,
3. to issue a free pass......
(judge is confused)
- .... where is this document from? ... who... who drafted the verdict..... strange, stamps and signatures in place......
Well, if you consider that cognitive "distortions" include such as, and I quote:"Aversion to extreme solutions - a tendency to avoid extreme solutions by choosing intermediate ones."
In light of this, conservative Money Management is a cognitive "distortion" and the ludomania is the truth in the last resort.
"And you're right..." :) (c) Some Hodge
"
- Doctor, please advise me some simple book on psychiatry so I can finally get a handle on it.
- Dear Sir, wasn't it you who yesterday asked in the forum of traders-programmers: "How to write a profitable Expert Advisor already?
"
--
My point is that instead of a long and often painful process of improving their perceptions of the world, the vast majority prefers a kind of "martin-life" - a persistent refilling of their established stereotypes ... :) The funny thing is, they often get away with it for a long time. Taki life is kind, including adventurers.... ;-)
Beautiful...! Saved it to my CD immediately.
http://www.contenton.ru/geo-plane-finder/index-full.html
Flight tracking online
Beautiful...! Saved it to my CD immediately.
It can't be! There were traitors among them! That's it, our police force is now the most honest in the world.
The Metropolitan police have found traitors and corruptors in their ranks.