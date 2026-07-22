Interesting and Humour - page 2716

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http://www.yaplakal.com/forum7/topic1163322.html
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Субботнее утро, дочь на руках, настроение ни к черту. Пытаюсь снять деньги в банкомате сбербанка, карта застревает и на десятой минуте грустного ожидания кажется, что выходной окончательно испорчен. - Вы можете заблокировать карту и перевыпустить заново, - воодушевила консультант по телефону. - Брат! Чего грустишь? Обратил на меня внимание в...
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Timur Gatin:
=)
 
http://geektimes.ru/post/259096/
Программирование — не тяжелый физический труд, но все равно отстой
Программирование — не тяжелый физический труд, но все равно отстой
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Peter Welch 30 апреля 2014 г. Об авторе. Peter Welch писатель и программист, автор книги «And Then I Thought I Was a Fish», автор блога «Still Drinking». Изображение: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Каждый мой друг, хотя бы дважды в неделю поднимающий на работе что-то тяжелее ноутбука, рано или поздно в разговоре невзначай бросает что-то вроде: «Бро...
 

 
Anatoli Kazharski:


It's a mess....

What the bloody bourgeois are doing to the land!

 
Дмитрий:

It's a mess....

What the bloody bourgeois are doing to the land!

In our country too, it could be worse.
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Timur Gatin:
A 300 metre hall? Can you even imagine that, three football pitches, where are the halls like that?
 
vladds:
A 300 metre hall? Can you even imagine that, three football pitches, is that where the halls are?
I would assume it was the combined length.
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