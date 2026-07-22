Interesting and Humour - page 2716
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It's a mess....
What the bloody bourgeois are doing to the land!
It's a mess....
What the bloody bourgeois are doing to the land!
A 300 metre hall? Can you even imagine that, three football pitches, is that where the halls are?