Interesting and Humour - page 1621
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Cat rescue tamas
and there. That's right, I liked it better.
There . The whole essence. And why keep that dangerous creature in the house.
I'd rather have a bear.
Chronicle of the fire.
Today he's screening in Odintsovo, then in Tver.
...
I'd rather have a bear.
Well, get one. ) Better yet, don't.
Get one. ) Better yet, don't.
Bears do not attack humans in the wild, with very rare exceptions.
But in captivity it happens and it is always man's fault, as here, this bear has ribs sticking out from hunger, instead of being fed, to make it easier to control a hungry creature with food.