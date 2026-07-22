Interesting and Humour - page 3236
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If you're getting high, use something nicer, like fly agaric or something naturally occurring, otherwise you'd look like you're sniffing dope.
The fact that you can chew on the white keys of a piano to do it is your own experience.
I don't eat fly agaric. You're the ones having all the fun-- fly agaric, dope, piano.
Rule of thumb: Always half a tone between any piano keys. Between the white one and the black one, half a tone. Between the two white ones: E-fa and B-do, also half a tone.
That you can chew on the white keys of a piano to do it, you were the first to tell me.
And I don't eat fly agaric. You're the one having all the fun -- fly agaric, dope, piano.
Sasha died at the gate on the day we were supposed to hand over the painting to Sizov. He showed his pass and collapsed. He was 59 years old.
We buried Alexander Yefremovich at Vostryakovskoye cemetery. People loved Yablochkin and a lot of people came to say goodbye to him. The directors, with whom Yablochkin worked, shot an orchestra. The coffin was placed near the grave on special stands.
There were relatives, relatives and a rabbi standing nearby. "Mosfilm was against the rabbi, but the relatives insisted.
The rabbi was small, very old, about ninety years old, wearing a black hat and a light shabby black coat, round metal-rimmed glasses, with a bluish nose. It was the end of November, a cold wind was blowing, even snow had fallen. The Rebbe was turning blue and shivering. I offered him my scarf; he refused, saying it was not proper.
People scattered around the graves, and the orchestra positioned itself a little away, by the fence. Savely Ivaskov, the deputy studio conductor, who was in charge of the funeral, arranged with the orchestra conductor that he would give him a hand signal as to when to start playing.
Then stood at the end of the grave and told the rabbi:
- 'Proceed, Father.
- Rebbe," Sister Yablochkina corrected him.
- Rebbe.
The rabbi leaned over to his sister and began to clarify something on a piece of paper.
- All right, Father, begin! It's cold, the people are cold," Iwaskow said grudgingly. (He objected to the Jewish priest more than anyone else.)
The rabbi looked at him, sighed, and began to recite the requiem prayer in Yiddish. And when he reached his relatives, he sang in Russian:
- And his sister Maria, and his son Grisha, and his daughter Lora... (Laura was much younger than her husband.)
- Father!" interrupted Ivaskov and waved his hand negatively.
Immediately the anthem of the Soviet Union was played.
In shock, the Rebbe shuddered, slipped and almost fell - I managed to catch him up. The ground was icy and very slippery.
- Stop, stop!" shouted Ivaskov. - Who is close there - stop them!
The orchestra fell silent.
- Ruben Artemovich, the signal was not for you! - Iwaskow shouted to the conductor.
And told his sister to explain to the comrade who was who. Maria told the Rabbi that Grisha is not a son, but a nephew and that Laura is not a daughter, but a wife. He nodded and began to sing again. And when he reached the relatives, he sang that Sister Mary, Grisha's nephew and Grisha's daughter Laura.
- Well, stop, stop!" - Ivaskov waved his hand again. - How many times?!
And the hymn began again.
- Stop it! Stop the music! - Iwaskow shouted.
The orchestra fell silent.
- Ruben Artemovich, the signal will be two hands for you! - Iwaskow shouted to the conductor. - With two hands! - He turned to the rabbi: - Father, I beg your pardon, do you understand Russian? Can you say in human language that citizen Lora Yablochkina is not a daughter but a wife?! Spouse, do you understand?!
- I understand.
- So let's pay attention! It's not nice, it's a funeral after all!
The rabbi began again and when he reached the dangerous place he paused and sang very clearly:
- 'Sister - Maria, nephew - Grisha. And not a daughter! - he looked triumphantly at Ivaskov over his glasses. - And Grisha's nephew's wife is citizen Laura Yablochkina!
- Oh, yo! - Iwaskow roared.
He slipped and flew into the grave. As he fell, he waved both hands.
And again the anthem of the Soviet Union sounded.
And then we couldn't help ourselves. Sasha, forgive me! But I laughed too. You said your favorite genre was tragicomedy. That's the genre your funeral was in.
When it's time for me to go, I really want to go the same way. Without getting sick and suddenly, without torturing anyone. And that at my funeral people will also cry and laugh.
From Georgi Danelia's book "The Toastmaster Drinks to the Bottom".
Bolkonsky, are you from the tundra?
I just told you that I don't chew fly agaric -- what kind of provocative question is that supposed to be?
I take it that if you chew on white piano keys and ask if you can chew on black ones -- I'll tell you right off the bat, I'm deeply out of touch -- I get it, I'm not stupid, I'm in withdrawal, it's urgent, I'm not interrupting.
I know about diies (I know about bimoles, too), but they are unevenly spaced. There's a whole tone between C, D and E, and half a tone between E and F. What is the point of this system?
If you take a guitar, all notes (major and diieses) in a row go through a half tone. The question is, why is there a whole tone between some of the major notes (one through one on the guitar) and some through half a tone (side by side on the guitar)?
There are 12 pitches in one octave. There are 7 basic notes (tones) and 5 derivatives (sharp/flat - half tones). The E and C notes do not have derivative notes. The octave begins with the note Do. After 12 steps, the next octave begins. So the 13th step will also be the note Do. The C notes of all octaves merge when sounded simultaneously, i.e. they sound in unison. It is the same with all other notes in 12 steps.
Why exactly the E and C notes do not have semitones, I do not know. Exactly the same way any other two notes could have absence of halftones in construction of scale designations. Perhaps it is easier to navigate the keys and the fingerboard this way? You can see where to start counting from.
I just told you that I don't chew fly agaric -- what kind of provocative question is that supposed to be?
I take it that if you're chewing on white piano keys and asking if you can chew on black ones, I'm deeply out of touch -- I get it, I'm not stupid, I'm in withdrawal, it's urgent, I'm not interrupting.
For the keys, you need to find the frequency reference. Perhaps there is an answer.
There are 12 pitches in one octave. There are 7 base notes (tones) and 5 derivatives (sharp/flat - semitones). The E and C notes do not have derivative notes. The octave begins with the note Do. After 12 steps, the next octave begins. So the 13th step will also be the note Do. The C notes of all octaves merge when sounded simultaneously, i.e. they sound in unison. It is the same with all other notes in 12 steps.
Why exactly the E and C notes do not have semitones, I do not know. Exactly the same way any other two notes could have absence of halftones in construction of scale designations. Perhaps it is easier to navigate the keys and the fingerboard this way? You can see where to start from.