Interesting and Humour - page 2103

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titanhouse:

On topic))))))))))))))))))))

We also eat children in Russia. When we cross a grandmother across the road, a policeman with handcuffs is waiting for us at the kerb - arrest for harassment in action. It's forbidden to go for a walk without a piano - it's a nation-building exercise.

There's all kinds of nonsense and disgusting things we can do. Yeah.


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artmedia70:

in the subject of


yes yes
 

Miss Russia 2014

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Power: Gleb Pavlovsky - Life after Sochi

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The inscription on the back of the biker: "If you read THIS inscription, it means my broad fell off the bike".
 
- Sweetheart... - What? Why are you such an idiot? - Because that's what you need.
 
If Cameron Diaz marries James Cameron, she will be called Cameron Cameron. If Drew Barrymore marries Kostya Tszyu, she will be called Drew Tszyu. If Tina Kandelaki marries Quentin Tarantino, she will be Tina Tarantino. And if Ksenia Sobchak marries Chuck Norris, he'll take her last name and be Chuck Sobchak
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The toilets are having a party soon! They're in for a surprise New Year's Eve too! And instead of boring naked asses, they'll see lots of new faces.
 
GriFFon4ik:

CLASS

 
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