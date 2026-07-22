Interesting and Humour - page 2103
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On topic))))))))))))))))))))
We also eat children in Russia. When we cross a grandmother across the road, a policeman with handcuffs is waiting for us at the kerb - arrest for harassment in action. It's forbidden to go for a walk without a piano - it's a nation-building exercise.
There's all kinds of nonsense and disgusting things we can do. Yeah.
in the subject of
Miss Russia 2014
Power: Gleb Pavlovsky - Life after Sochi
CLASS