Interesting and Humour - page 3285
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What is it about Michelson's dictionary that displeases you that you don't trust it?
because the esteemed Moritz Ilyich created it in the 19th century, unlike the more modern Ozhegov, Ushakov and Efremova.
Maybe another form of the word. To play - to play, to read - to read, to preach - to cause.
The meaning is the same as prithee, but with a lesser degree of expression.
What is it about Michelson's dictionary that displeases you that you don't trust it?
Probably because he's Michelson. How would he know, a man of another faith, that Christians mourn over the body of the deceased, over the grave, and all the other explanations are mere fabrications connected with words of the same root.
To lament is to express one's pain, suffering, regret. It is often accompanied by wailing, sometimes even hysteria.
Yes...
Rosenthal Dietmar Elyasiewicz, author of the best Russian textbooks, knows (knew) Russian better than anyone else. A Jew, born in Poland, lived in Berlin.
Yes...
Rosenthal Dietmar Elyasiewicz, author of the best Russian textbooks, knows (knew) Russian better than anyone else. A Jew, born in Poland, lived in Berlin.
A Polish-German Jew knew Russian better than the Russians?)
A Polish-German Jew knew Russian better than the Russians?)
A Polish-German Jew knew Russian better than the Russians?)
"We Russians are very talented. Especially Jews." Leonid Shebarshin, former head of foreign intelligence for the Soviet KGB, said this.
And here's a prouf: Jews make up only 0.25% of the world's population, but they account for 27% of all Nobel Prizes and 50% of world chess champions.
Do you think it was an accident?