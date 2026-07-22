Interesting and Humour - page 3337
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Was the WADA database hacked?
Denim. Shit denim.
The most accurate definition of Trend:
The trend is the thickened part where the 'spindle' of the anchor ends. The lower edge of the trend is called the 'heel'. Two horns are attached to the trend, which in some types of anchor can be movable
см https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A2%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B4_(%D1%87%D0%B0%D1%81%D1%82%D1%8C_%D1%8F%D0%BA%D0%BE%D1%80%D1%8F)
Can pigeons read?
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DUE TO THE LACK OF MEN, ICELAND WILL PAY $5000 PER MONTH TO IMMIGRANTS WHO MARRY ICELANDIC WOMEN!
So I came across a couple of recent articles like that ... There were so many such articles on the internet and there was such an uproar that probably many men (and the priority, according to the publications, is men from North Africa) were going to Iceland.
And it turns out none of this is true ... The Icelandic government has given a rebuttal to the news, saying that there are 1007 men per 1000 women in Iceland, and that although there are 985 men per 1000 women in the capital city, there are 1129 men per 1000 women in other parts of the country.Foreign correspondents started to find out who was the author of this "duck" and they found out who published it on the internet, but it was too late because the news about 5 thousand dollars a month for getting married was translated to all languages of the world and thousands if not millions of men are going to Iceland (I think, on the way ...).
This is how simple, easy (and free) it is to redirect the flow of migrants to any country in the world.