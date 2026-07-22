Interesting and Humour - page 122
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I also looked at the statistics, an average Ukrainian consumes an average of 3.5 thousand kWh, and an average fink consumes 13.5 thousand kWh.
The question is: where do the netizens go with their electricity?
Statistics with a skew because Ukrainian power grid of the 70s, and has never been repaired since then, the average Ukrainian simply physically can not pump out more or else the grid collapses. A light bulb is yellow, the voltage is apparently 180 volts, I turn on the iron, some shit will break somewhere and there will be no light at all, plus rotating blackouts, which are still in practice, plus the Americans have signed contracts for uninterrupted power supplies, and we, like the mob, will get a contract for easy supply, when they want it, they will turn it off, if you do not sign it, there is no alternative. As long as people are treated like cattle, they will steal power.
Hence, the consumption of electricity is much lower.
plus the rolling blackouts that are still in place
Don't dream of skiing again. There won't be any more winter.
It's not a joke.
..that you can't breathe fast and often with your tongue out?
You don't have to dream about skiing any more
Statistics with a skew because Ukrainian power grids are of the 70s, and have never been repaired since then, an average Ukrainian simply physically cannot pump out more or the grid will collapse. A light bulb is burning yellow, apparently the voltage is 180 volts, including an iron, some shit will break somewhere and there will be no light at all, plus rotating blackouts, which are still in practice, plus the Americans have signed contracts for uninterrupted power supplies, and we, like the mob, will be offered a contract for simple supplies, when they want it, they will turn it off, if not signed, there is no alternative. As long as people are treated like cattle, they will steal power.
Hence the accounted consumption is many times less.
As far as I know, Ukraine does not use the full potential of electricity "production". At the moment, it is 60-70% (as far as I remember).
What is the theft of energy?
And what is fan connection?
As far as I know, Ukraine does not use the full potential of electricity "production". At the moment it is 60-70% (as far as I remember).
What is the theft of energy?
And what is "rolling blackouts"?
That's what I mean. Ukraine produces a lot of electricity but consumes very little, consumption is constrained by old infrastructure and the population's ability to pay.
They have been stealing and will continue to steal, they will install anything, direct bypass lines, bugs in the meters, winding-up, our people are old-fashioned.
Not a resumption, but a cut-off, when an entire district is cut off, electricity companies cannot collect the money so they cut off districts to pay the supplier, the less they distribute, the less they owe the supplier. I agree it's a stupid philosophy, it started when there was a real shortage of electricity, but it is still alive.
It is capitalism to the contrary, not to encourage consumption by laying new (more powerful) cables and all sorts of consumer-friendly conditions, but to curb consumption.
Toccata i Fuga d-moll J.S. Bacha