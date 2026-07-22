Interesting and Humour - page 1191
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If you keep silence for a minute for every soldier killed in that war, the silence will last for 32 years.
32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone died in that war, somewhere around 13 million.
Well, you were asked straight out:
32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone died in that war, about 13 million.
I don't know how to count, it was the head of our administration who read the speech at the rally that way, or I missed it, or the person who wrote the speech didn't count, it's more likely that it was both.
ZS: They must have counted only their own people as usual
32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone lost about 13 million lives in that war.
32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone died in that war, somewhere around 13 million.
damn thing's already on yandex in the first line.
that's where the text is from slide 8,9:
This is just to show that 32 years is an inaccurate figure, to say the least.
They all had a very bad time. Research by historians proves this.