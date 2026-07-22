Interesting and Humour - page 1191

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sanyooooook:
If you keep silence for a minute for every soldier killed in that war, the silence will last for 32 years.

32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone died in that war, somewhere around 13 million.

Shahmaev80: Everything is clearwith you, thank you.

Well, you were asked straight out:

sanyooooook: Tell me which clip to delete?
And you said, "realize." Which video in particular touched your heart?
 
I apologise for intruding on the conversation, but this is a thread about everything. The point is that there's no Non-Related Discussions section on the forum, which is why they use this thread (and another similar one in the English section) as "posts not directly related to...". If the forum had such a section, he would have created his own thread on videos, I would have created my own on art and cats ... someone on football and so on ... but there's only one such thread ... and there's no branch owner ...
 
Mathemat:

32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone died in that war, about 13 million.


I don't know how to count, it was the head of our administration who read the speech at the rally that way, or I missed it, or the person who wrote the speech didn't count, it's more likely that it was both.

ZS: They must have counted only their own people as usual

[Deleted]  
Mathemat:

32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone lost about 13 million lives in that war.

And why count them?
 
Mathemat:

32 years is about a billion seconds, about 17 million minutes. And the Germans alone died in that war, somewhere around 13 million.


damn thing's already on yandex in the first line.

that's where the text is from slide 8,9:

"1. If a minute's silence is said for each of the 27 million victims, the country will stand silent for...32 years! 2. 27 million in 1418 days - that means 14 thousand killed every day, 600 every hour, 10 every minute. That's what 27 million is! "


Files:
c6b.zip  13 kb
 
So I listened well after all, the GSA read it out as is without checking, and the calculation is 51.3 years out of 27 million, no matter how you look at it.
 
MrGold166: Why count them?

This is just to show that 32 years is an inaccurate figure, to say the least.

They all had a very bad time. Research by historians proves this.

 
And where do historians get their numbers from, one for another and it will turn out that it never happened at all.)
 
Files:
War2.zip  15 kb
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