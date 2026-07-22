Interesting and Humour - page 3731
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Awesome... 40 million to rebuild linux and put a logo on it... That's a hell of a trick...
Come on, 40 million. 39 took the guy who won the tender and gave him a kickback. Then he found some kind of specialists to solve the problem of creating a new OS for a thousand dollars.
They found a tadpole who promised for a hundred thousand that it would be, well, not exactly new, but no one would notice anything.
He, in turn, found a linuxologist who assembled the distribution for five grand and wiped out all the copying.
So the real contractor got 5, maybe 10 thousand rubles.
Come on, 40 million. The person who won the tender took 39 and gave a kickback. Then he found some kind of specialists who were willing to solve the problem of creating a new operating system for a grand.
They found a tadpole who promised for a hundred thousand that it would be, well, not exactly new, but no one would notice anything.
He, in turn, found a linuxologist who assembled the distribution for five grand and wiped out all the copying.
So the real contractor got 5, maybe 10 thousand rubles.
Government procurement should have information on who won the tender, you can look it up.)
who was on the bid, who won.
A Simferopol man stole seven pairs of jeans from a shop and put them on himself. Problems with his gait gave the perpetrator away, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Crimea reported.
"The duty unit of the Simferopol police department received a statement from the seller of a clothing shop that an unknown person secretly stole jeans in the amount of seven pieces from the premises of the retail establishment," the statement said. - In the course of a sweep of the surrounding area, the attention of officers of a separate battalion of the police patrolling service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Simferopol was attracted by a man, not warmly dressed according to his appearance. As it turned out, the citizen had problems with his gait because he was wearing seven pairs of jeans trousers. When asked by the police about the reason for so many clothes, the passerby refused to answer."
On arrival at the police station, law enforcers found labels on the man's clothing from the shop where the theft had taken place. He faces up to five years imprisonment.
Benjamin Franklin's Rules of Life, written when he was 20 and followed throughout his life.
1. LIFE - don't eat till you're satiated, don't drink till you're intoxicated.
2. TALKING - only say what's good for me or someone else, avoid idle talk.
3. ORDINANCE - keep all my belongings in place, have my own time for each activity.
4. DECISION - to decide to do what can be done, to do rigorously what is decided.
5. SAFETY - to spend money only on things that benefit me or others, i.e. to waste nothing.
6. TENDABILITY - not wasting time, being always busy doing something useful, refraining from all unnecessary activities.
7. Sincerity - not to cause harmful deceit, to have pure and just thoughts, in conversation also to adhere to this rule.
8. TRUTH - To do no harm to anyone, to do no injustice, and to omit good deeds which are among your duties.
9. DEPRESSION - To avoid extremes, to restrain, as far as you think fit, feelings of resentment from injustices.
10. Cleanliness - Avoid bodily uncleanness, keep your clothes and dwelling tidy.
11. Calmness - Don't worry about nothing and about ordinary or unavoidable occasions.
10 services to make your life better...
1. Evernote All your thoughts, ideas, project materials, reading lists, hotel reservations, shopping lists, unfinished stories, saved articles - everything will now be in one place, organised and accessible. It's likedumping information from your brain onto a flash drive. http://evernote.com/intl/ru/
2 - Todoist Scheduler - you're always on top of your plans. And suddenly you will be on time. https://ru.todoist.com/app?lang=ru&v=204
3. Dropbox Files will never get lost. Your files are safe in a California file storage somewhere in the world. You no longer need any email to send a file - each file has its own link for download. https://www.dropbox.com
4. RescueTime Do you know how many times more time you spend on social media than in Word / Pages? Do you know how many hours a month you spend unproductively? RescueTime calculates, analyses and charts your time-wasting patterns. Suddenly you discover how much time you waste on nothing and where you can get 100 hours to learn English. And by special request, you can limit the time you spend on programs or sites that keep you from being productive :)https://www.rescuetime.com
5. Lumosity 6. FitBrainsYour brain needs a workout - that's a fact. Both of these apps let you get your brain pumping, with exercises specifically designed by scientists. 15 minutes a day, and you can:
http://lumosity.com http://www.fitbrains.com
7. IFTTT A great way to juggle data. You have the formula "If (condition) is met in (application name), then (action) must be performed". For example. Automatically text the recipient when you get home. Save all new photos, Facebook posts, emails in special folders on Dropbox. Save all new phone contacts to Evernote. Record in Google.Drive a timeline of being in specific places (e.g. home, work). And lots, lots of other stuff. https://ifttt.com
8. OnePassword Do you always get the username-password combination right the first time? If not, here's a tool that will solve the problem with passwords, cards, accesses and so on - once and for all. All the while ensuring the highest level of security for your data. https://agilebits.com/onepassword
9. LinguaLeo You've always wanted to improve your English, haven't you? Now's your chance. Watch TV shows, listen to music, read books, do engaging exercises for 15 to 20 minutes a day and in 3 months you will have a completely different English. http://lingualeo.ru
10. Livemocha The perfect complement to LinguaLeo - communicate for free with native speakers in your language. In return, people learning Russian will communicate with you. All inall, you'll improve your English and make friends from all over the world. http://livemocha.com
It's very real. Take note...
Son: I want a HBOH.
Mum: Why?
Son: I'm going to play. It's great. You can move around in it.
Mum: Why don't you still have one?
Son: Because you don't buy it!
Mum: And why don't I buy it?
Son: Because you don't have money.
Mum: No money at all?
Son: Yes, but you don't spend it on HBOH.
Mum: Why not?
Son: Because you spend it on other things.
Mum: What things?
Son: Probably on things I need more.
Mum: What would change the situation?
Son: If we spend less?
Mum: What are you willing to give up for WHOH?
Son: Movies and sweets.
Mum: Can you estimate how much you could save in a month?
Son: About a thousand.
Mum: How many months do you have to save for more money?
Son: A year and a half.
Mum: Can you wait a year and a half? Live a year and a half without movies and candy?
Son: No.
Mum: Any other ideas?
Son: Am I going to work?
Mum: Where will you work when you're 11 years old? Who will pay you?
Son: Nowhere. I don't know.
Mum: Until you know, until you figure out how to make money, what else can you do to reach your goal?
Son: You need to earn more money.
Mum: Fine. Can you tell me how I can earn more money?
Son: I have to work more.
Mum: Where would I find time for that?
Son: Not to do something else.
Mum: Like what? I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't rest. Where else do I spend my time?
Son: You also go shopping, cooking, washing dishes.
Mum: What else?
Son: You also vacuum.
Mum: Which of these things can I not do? Who will do it for me?
Son: I can do the vacuuming, I can do the dishes.
Mum: Great! I was just about to buy a dishwasher. It costs the same as a HBOH. But if you do the dishes, I don't need a dishwasher. Would you be willing to do the dishes every day if we bought a CFOH?
Son: Of course!
Mum: Would you be willing to do the dishes for six months if we saved up for a dishwasher again?
Son: I am.
Mum: And if you don't honour the deal? What if I buy a HBOH and you refuse to do the dishes? How do I do it?
Son: Well, it's only fair that you take my CFOH away.
Mum: And if you play enough for two days, you get bored with CWOH and stop doing dishes? I won't have money for a dishwasher or clean dishes then. How would that make me feel? How would you feel if you were in my shoes?
Son: That I have been cheated.
Mum: Are you going to keep trusting the person who cheated you?
Son: No. Mom: Will you continue to do things for him?
Son: No.
Mum: Will you have anything else to do after you have received the XOXO?
Son: Of course.
Mum: You understand that if you break the terms of our agreement when you get XOX, I won't try to do anything else for you? Do you understand that it is in your interest to honour the terms of the agreement?
Son: Of course.
Mother: What could prevent you from fulfilling the terms?
Son: I could get tired.
Mum: How do you propose we solve the problem?
Son: Let me take Sunday off from doing the dishes.
Mum: Okay. Okay?
Son: It's a deal.
Compare this with another dialogue:
Son: I want a HBOH.
Mum: Let me buy it, but in return you always have to do the dishes for a year, except on Sundays off. And if you don't, I'll never buy you anything again.
It seems to be the same agreement in fact. But the result is different. In the second case, the conditions are imposed on the child by an adult. In the first case, the child came to the agreement by him or herself (with the help of leading questions), which means the level of awareness and responsibility for observing the conditions of the agreement will be higher. And also the child has got experience in solving the problem of life.
McCartney lived a much better life than millions of Britons
Come on, 40 million. The person who won the tender took 39 and gave a kickback. Then he found some kind of specialists who took on the task of creating a new operating system for a thousand.
They found a tadpole who promised for a hundred thousand that it would be, well, not exactly new, but no one would notice anything.
He, in turn, found a linuxologist who assembled the distribution for five grand and wiped out all the copying.
So the real contractor got 5, maybe 10 thousand rubles.
McCartney lived a much better life than millions of Britons
McCartney lived much better than millions of Englishmen
Yes... John Lenon was a simple guy, drove a simple Rolls-Royce Limo.
But in general progress has moved on of course, we live better now than the English in the 60s of the last century.