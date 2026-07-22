Interesting and Humour - page 1146
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oops Jigurda, what has he done to Facebook )
and once again there are only bears around...
and once again there are only bears around...
This is a fact of life in our country and not at all news to any slightly literate European or American.
The creek is more like vodka or moonshine.
A balalaika is drawn on a rock in the form of a racket for some reason... It is not right...
The stream is more like vodka or moonshine.
Well, yes, it does flow strangely, in a loop.)
ZS: probably just to make it an "e".
Yeah, it's kind of weird, in a loop.)
3 minutes of dancing around the monitor not to bend it )
Going to get ready for Hogwarts ))
Actually, a bit of fiction from the author never overshadows realism, but only increases the aesthetic and artistic value of the work.
You should have just drawn an "e" on it.
and the stream doesn't flow from wide to narrow
the artist is a great dreamer