Interesting and Humour - page 732
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Hmm, strange that I haven't heard, the video is a year old.
Although based on the fact that they haven't entered the market yet ( going to 2013) and that just last week there was a conference dedicated to just that topic, it's understandable why the video has surfaced now.
What a mess. Their brains work in one direction only. They just want to plant more weed )).
...Stopudoff was a stoner's idea.)
Mushrooms have the most energy in mushrooms, but the first settings will allow you to start with grass, and the hybrid settings will allow you to use both root crops and cones :)
Who? Я !? I wasn't even in the kitchen.
- Madam, I am surprised that you carry so much cash with you. Where did you get so much money from?
The old lady replied:
-I'm making a bet.
- A bet? What kind of bet?
- Well, for example, I'll bet you $25,000 that you have square balls. -
Ha," laughed the president, "that's a silly bet. You'll never win a bet like that!
- So do you take my bet? - The old lady asked with a challenge.
- Sure, I'll bet you $25,000 that my balls aren't square!
- Okay, however, since it's a large sum at stake, I'll bring my lawyer along as a witness tomorrow at 10:00?
- Of course," replied the confident president.
That night, the president was quite nervous about the bet and spent a lot of time in front of the mirror checking his balls, turning from side to side, over and over again. He checked them thoroughly until he was convinced that under no circumstances could his balls be said to be square and he would easily win the bet. The next morning, at precisely 10.00am, the old lady and her lawyer were in the president's office. She introduced the lawyer to the president and repeated the terms of the bet: $25,000 against the president's balls being square! The president agreed to the bet again, and the old lady asked him to drop his trousers so they could watch.
The president complied with the request. The old lady took a close look at the balls and then asked if she could check them by touch.
'OK,' said the President, '$25,000 is a lot of money and I think you should absolutely make sure. At this point he noticed that the lawyer was quietly banging his head against the wall. At the president's question.
- What the hell is going on with your lawyer? The old lady replied:
- Nothing, except that I bet him $100,000 that at 10:00 today I would be holding the President of the National Bank by the balls.
Funny thing about Platinum-Bank - order a blonde to come to the house