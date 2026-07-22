Interesting and Humour - page 1881

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peripatetikos:
They got the poor cat drunk, the varmints...
He's been under anesthesia.
 
peripatetikos:
The poor cat got drunk, the varmints...
i_logic:
He's post-anesthesia.
Oh, come on, the cat was drunk as a pig, that's all
 
peripatetikos:
Poor cat's been drugged, the varmints...
Probably after the anaesthetic.
 
artmedia70:
Most likely after anesthesia.
Yeah, half the forum will be under anesthesia by tomorrow night.
 
How will hedgehogs and dogs respond?
Знаменитые интернет-коты представили рождественский видеоклип
Знаменитые интернет-коты представили рождественский видеоклип
  • ria.ru
© PurinaFriskies МОСКВА, 11 дек — РИА Новости. Полковник Мяу, Сердитый Кот и другие популярные среди интернет-пользователей кошки представили свой рождественский видеоклип, снятый в благотворительных целях, сообщает в среду газета Los Angeles Times. Grumpy Cat Stars in 'Hard To Be a Cat at Christmas' Music Video Загружено: 10.12.2013 в 20:16...
 
Yoschik:
Yeah, half the forum will be here tomorrow night after the anaesthesia
 
:
How will hedgehogs and dogs respond?

Neither Hedgehogs nor Dogs, being useful members of society, need self-publicity

Only cats would do that

 
artmedia70:
What, already? At least wait till tomorrow.
 
Yoschik:

Neither Hedgehogs nor Dogs, being useful members of society, need self-publicity

Only cats do that.

)) Dogs are fine, but:

You should not bring home a hedgehog found on the side of the road or in the woods, as hedgehogs are vectors of many infections dangerous for people: dermatomycosis, yellow fever, salmonellosis, leptospirosis, rabies. In addition,hedgehogs carry large quantitiesof ticks, which they pick up from the grass with their prickles, but are unable to reach on their own due to their peculiarities and denseness of their cover.

 
Yoschik:

Neither Hedgehogs nor Dogs, being useful members of society, need self-publicity

Only cats would do that.

Come on :)

Флинт — померанский шпиц, который заставит улыбнуться даже самого хмурого человека
Флинт — померанский шпиц, который заставит улыбнуться даже самого хмурого человека
  • 2013.12.10
  • Alex
  • dailylife.su
Предыдущая статья Лучшие фотографии дня за прошедшую неделю от National Geographic
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