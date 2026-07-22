Interesting and Humour - page 1881
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They got the poor cat drunk, the varmints...
The poor cat got drunk, the varmints...
He's post-anesthesia.
Poor cat's been drugged, the varmints...
Most likely after anesthesia.
Yeah, half the forum will be here tomorrow night after the anaesthesia
How will hedgehogs and dogs respond?
Neither Hedgehogs nor Dogs, being useful members of society, need self-publicity
Only cats would do that
Neither Hedgehogs nor Dogs, being useful members of society, need self-publicity
Only cats do that.
)) Dogs are fine, but:
You should not bring home a hedgehog found on the side of the road or in the woods, as hedgehogs are vectors of many infections dangerous for people: dermatomycosis, yellow fever, salmonellosis, leptospirosis, rabies. In addition,hedgehogs carry large quantitiesof ticks, which they pick up from the grass with their prickles, but are unable to reach on their own due to their peculiarities and denseness of their cover.
Neither Hedgehogs nor Dogs, being useful members of society, need self-publicity
Only cats would do that.
Come on :)