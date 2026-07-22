Interesting and Humour - page 4649
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
John Nash.
Isaac Newton.
Van Gogh.
François Lemoine.
Charles VI.
Nikolai Gogol.
Friedrich Nietzsche.
The list could go on for a long time, schizophrenic and some manic.
The question that baffles me is: Am I crazy or is everyone around me crazy? (A. Einstein)
The question that puzzles me is: Am I crazy or is everyone around me crazy? (A. Einstein)
everyone around me is not the same, it's a fact.
it's possible that the theory of relativity has fallacies.
and so does the question above.
everyone's not the same, that's a fact.
it's possible that the theory of relativity has fallacies.
respectively in the question above.
Here he points out the clear link between genius and madness:
I'm too crazy not to be a genius. (A. Einstein)
Here he points out the clear link between genius and madness:
I am too crazy not to be a genius. (A. Einstein)
No one is higher or lower in honour and dignity!
We all come into this world with empty hands,
but whoever leaves it the same way, has no place in the history of mankind.
Martingale.
No one is above or below in honour and dignity!
We all come into this world empty-handed,
but he who has left it in the same way, has no place in human history.
Martingale.
But some in the shirt).
И? Newton's three laws are the product of schizophrenia?
In many cases, discoveries are the product of schizophrenia.
in many cases, discoveries are the result of schizophrenia.
At one time there were many writers about schizophrenia and shamanic illness - that they are not the same thing, but only similar in appearance. Recently there was an article in the news that two types of schizophrenia had been discovered. And as one schizophrenic said, "schizophrenia is a dumping ground for unspecified diagnoses". When medicine reaches an impasse, it sends the patient to a psychiatric hospital and diagnoses schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a word that means: "we don't know what it is, but it's terrible, be afraid".
So, it is unclear whether those comrades above were schizophrenic, or if they suffered from shamanic illness but could not pass it in any way because of a socio-religious factor.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- Irochka, princes are few and far too fond of themselves and their dragons. There are only enough of them for fools who can't get out of some cunt on their own and dream only of white Mercedes. What do you need that for? Take a good Jewish boy and he'll buy you a car of any make and colour. And he'll carry your paycheck home, not *** and fools.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- Be afraid of men who are too hot. They bring nothing but good sex, big headaches and misery. It's a useless and destructive fire. It doesn't warm, you can't cook food on it, it doesn't melt ice. It just burns the fuck out of everything. Faith in people, hope and love. When Prometheus brought fire to the people, he meant otherwise. But he must have been a Jew and misunderstood (we Jews are always misunderstood)
My grandmother used to tell me:
- If you want to send a man to ****, don't just drop that direction. Give the person a goal, draw them a map, give them a magic ball or a pi** Make sure they get to the goal.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- Never jump to conclusions, don't make snap decisions. Sit down. Sit. Listen to good music, have a nice meal, smile and believe me, by this point, you won't have to decide anything.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- If everyone around here says a man is a ***, don't take his word for it. There's always the possibility that they're just jealous. Drink wine with him, dilute it all with hotter drinks and when you're both "xxxx", only then can you grasp the truth. Drink with him again, or not.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- Don't get into stupid arguments about religion, politics or sexual minorities. You will never, ever convince those xxxx who argue on such topics, which means you are not only accepting the position of the loser, but also the xxxx from the start.
My grandmother used to say to me:
- Don't be kind. Good is relative and it's different for everyone. Be objective and fair.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- Always give a man exactly three chances. Because it's not the person you're giving them, it's yourself. You give yourself a chance, not to miss something important, not to xxx yourself karma, to learn something new. But if three chances fail. Fuck him up by going 'a**hole' and don't you ever dare go back to that again.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- Be proud. But don't be arrogant. Pride fosters dignity. Dignity is apologizing for the joint. Dignity is accepting a sincere apology. Worthy is to give a man his word. It's not dignified to be arrogant, who thinks he's better than everyone else.
My grandmother used to tell me:
- Don't be afraid to make enemies. You need them, they motivate you. Be afraid of making f***ing friends, they disorient you and drag you down.
(Damn the map).
Grandma always says to me:
- Just sit on the shore and wait. Time is a resource that can solve everything, always.
My grandmother used to tell me
To the piggy bank.