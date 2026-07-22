Interesting and Humour - page 1411

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Mischek:
playing with the red thing, what kind of breed is that? such an alien look...
 
aharata:
playing with the red thing, what breed is that? such an alien look...

I don't know (

http://www.33cats.ru/breeds.html

 
Scottish Fold, I think.
 
 
Zeleniy:

Were you born that way?

noticeably....

What do you mean?
 
Zeleniy:
Wrong place to write. Deleted it.
Where did you write to?
 
Zeleniy:
Not here. Deleted it.

You forget in a minute where you peed?

Maybe to the servicedeck?

Or the Kremlin to Putin?

 
Is Zeleniy being disruptive again?
 
i_logic:
Is Zeleniy on the rampage again?
It's the weekend, time to drink. We should introduce him to Roman from 4 :)
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