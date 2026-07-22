Interesting and Humour - page 3743
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The gait must be like Werther's ))))
I came to visit my aunt one day, walked down the street and saw this terrifying-looking balcony extension. Later I read that, depending on the quality of the base, the balcony can be extended to a decent distance. I was shocked, of course.
I just don't understand why the downstairs neighbour would agree to have a prop resting against his wall. I wouldn't.
According to SNiP 2.01.07-85 'Loads and effects', the strip load on a 0.8 m wide area along the balcony railing must be 400 kg/m2. Overthe entire area of the balcony slab, 200 kg/m2. The horizontal load onthe balcony railing railings is 30 kg/m2.
I came to visit my aunt one day, walked down the street and saw this terrifying-looking balcony extension. Later I read that, depending on the quality of the base, the balcony can be extended to a decent distance. I was shocked, of course.
even for a million, hundred thousand dollars? )
Would they have offered that much? For continuing to live in a barn.
"Was not" = "Toe, og sweat toe"?