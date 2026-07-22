Interesting and Humour - page 4303
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It's clear by now that you can't communicate freely here.
There are plenty of thematic forums.
Rubbish on the floor at home too?
Then delete the thread if technicalActually, I didn't even start this discussion, I just responded, expressed my opinion
Alexey Viktorov:
You should not confuse freedom of speech with impunity for blatant lies.
No lies - just stories from life, as noted
Then delete the thread if technical.In fact, I didn't even start this discussion, I just responded, expressed my opinion
No lies - just the usual life stories, as noted
I'm not restricting your opinion. I have one too. And I can say a lot of things on the topic. But. I respect the place where we are and encourage everyone not to litter in it. And, yes, it's easier for me to ban from my mobile phone than to exhort and delete. But decided to delete without reading - don't know who started it.
Then don't call someone else's opinion "trash" either, it's at least not nice for a moderator.
... but in general it's really better to bring up such topics elsewhere
Of course. The theme "Interesting and humour" has been turned into a shambles about nostalgia for the USSR. What's interesting and funny about it?
Of course. The theme "Interesting and humour" has been turned into a shambles about nostalgia for the USSR. What's interesting and funny about it?
I agree, it would have been better not to start that topic
But here is an interesting
https://kulturologia.ru/blogs/260718/39845/
Can you at least post archaeology here, I hope?
Or will you get banned for politics too?