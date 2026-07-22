Interesting and Humour - page 4303

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transcendreamer:

It's clear by now that you can't communicate freely here.

There are plenty of thematic forums.
What's the joy of turning a technical forum into a garbage dump?
Is rubbish on the floor at home too?
 
Artyom Trishkin:
There are plenty of thematic forums.
What's the joy of turning a technical forum into a rubbish dump?

Rubbish on the floor at home too?


Then delete the thread if technical

Actually, I didn't even start this discussion, I just responded, expressed my opinion



Alexey Viktorov:

You should not confuse freedom of speech with impunity for blatant lies.

No lies - just stories from life, as noted

 
Break already.
That's enough.
Don't make me out to be a bad bath attendant.
 
transcendreamer:

Then delete the thread if technical.

In fact, I didn't even start this discussion, I just responded, expressed my opinion



No lies - just the usual life stories, as noted

I'm not restricting you from your opinion. I have one too. And I have a lot to say on the subject. But. I respect where we are and encourage everyone not to litter in it. And, yes, it's easier for me to ban from my mobile phone than to exhort and delete. But decided to delete without reading - don't know who started it.
But next time I'll just give everyone a week's ban.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
I'm not restricting your opinion. I have one too. And I can say a lot of things on the topic. But. I respect the place where we are and encourage everyone not to litter in it. And, yes, it's easier for me to ban from my mobile phone than to exhort and delete. But decided to delete without reading - don't know who started it.
But next time I'll just give everyone a week's ban.

Then don't call someone else's opinion "trash" either, it's at least not nice for a moderator.

 
... But in general it is true that such topics are better dealt with elsewhere
 
transcendreamer:
... but in general it's really better to bring up such topics elsewhere

Of course. The theme "Interesting and humour" has been turned into a shambles about nostalgia for the USSR. What's interesting and funny about it?

 
Sergey Savinkin:

Of course. The theme "Interesting and humour" has been turned into a shambles about nostalgia for the USSR. What's interesting and funny about it?

I agree, it would have been better not to start that topic


But here is an interesting

https://kulturologia.ru/blogs/260718/39845/


Can you at least post archaeology here, I hope?

Or will you get banned for politics too?

Что на самом деле скрывает в себе черный гранитный саркофаг из Александрии
Что на самом деле скрывает в себе черный гранитный саркофаг из Александрии
  • kulturologia.ru
Не все секреты древности раскрыты, но, возможно, с этой находкой ученые станут гораздо ближе к понимания прошлого. Совсем недавно в Александрии, крупном городе в дельте реки Нила на территории Египта, обнаружили огромный гранитный саркофаг. Ученые предположили, что ему минимум 2000 лет, и за это время его никто не открывал. А вдруг там...
 
Only 30% of Egypt's ancient artefacts have been discovered to date, with another 70% still buried and waiting to be uncovered, according to Zahi Hawas, a renowned archaeologist and former Egyptian antiquities minister.
 
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