Interesting and Humour - page 693
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It would takea desktop PC about 10quadrillion years
to crack your password
Shit.
two years down the drain
some kind of joke, probably.... or a mistake ???
most likely make a dictionary of passwords :)
their useless activities .... :)))
but the numbers are impressive :) And my very first MS (1988) can do it in a few years.... he has
I can also place a bet :))))
but you want it to look like a normal accident...? For example: a cat walked on the bonnet, a tree fell, a tyre blew out... In general, it is the job of the traffic police to chase cars off the pavement... and stickers to block the motorist's view is also illegal and expensive.
A proper warning should be given...
warning must be given in the right way
I'd say neat :)
too neat... :))) They don't get it that way !
That's how the Balkanis are warned:
too neat... :))) They don't get it that way !
This is how they warn in the Balkans
:-)
I pay my taxes on time - it won't work.
I am also a pedestrian at the moment, and as a pedestrian I am not entirely comfortable with a man in a fat jeep driving on the pavement where I am walking with my child; He puts his Lehs with his wheel on the kerb of a playground.
You're right, sticking stickers is not always the right thing to do.
It'll get away with it - what you pay doesn't matter. The key word was"seemingly". (That's how permissiveness ends.)
I'm not defending drivers, for I'm annoyed with some drivers myself. But the Stopchamists are overreacting.
It's not the owner's fault the car is stupid - why scratch it?