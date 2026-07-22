Interesting and Humour - page 1151

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newdigital:
They won't understand.
That's their problem.
 
Mischek:

oftop

Linux Kernel
Embedded systems
Development of operating systems
C/C++ or ARM Assembly
TCP/IP
UML or Object Orientated Design
Automotive experience (ideally AUTOSAR)

You are welcome in Germany. Salary in the region of 50 euros per year.
Anyone interested?

50t a year? That's a little over 4 a month. There are ordinary engineers getting 5 in the first year after college, and here they're coding on C++.

 
Integer:

50 tonnes a year? That's a little over 4 a month. There, ordinary engineers get 5 a year in the first year after university, and here they are coding on C++.

:)))) Dima, get your feet in your hands and go there while the place is free.
they offer him germany with its autobahns and decadent capitalism. they even pay you to live there.
 
 
Human figures can be seen ...
 
The Russian population is divided into two categories: those who will plant potatoes on May Day and those who will plant livers on May Day...
 

American-style robbery

 
 
 
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