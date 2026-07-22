Interesting and Humour - page 1151
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They won't understand.
oftop
Linux Kernel
Embedded systems
Development of operating systems
C/C++ or ARM Assembly
TCP/IP
UML or Object Orientated Design
Automotive experience (ideally AUTOSAR)
You are welcome in Germany. Salary in the region of 50 euros per year.
Anyone interested?
50t a year? That's a little over 4 a month. There are ordinary engineers getting 5 in the first year after college, and here they're coding on C++.
50 tonnes a year? That's a little over 4 a month. There, ordinary engineers get 5 a year in the first year after university, and here they are coding on C++.
they offer him germany with its autobahns and decadent capitalism. they even pay you to live there.
American-style robbery